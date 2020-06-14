Apartment List
/
CA
/
palo alto
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palo Alto renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Acres
8 Units Available
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,004
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,661
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
43 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,499
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,299
945 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
South of Midtown
33 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
101 Alma ST 405
101 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1662 sqft
Fabulous condominium home with serene park-like views in prime Downtown Palo Alto. Spacious, open floor plan boasts generous Living, Family and Dining areas. Two master bedrooms plus third bedroom (or office) and full hall bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
University South
1 Unit Available
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
4149 El Camino Way
4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals! The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to
Results within 1 mile of Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
25 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,521
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,510
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:27am
San Antonio
5 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
San Antonio
184 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,551
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,751
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,768
1043 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,234
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,107
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,128
1340 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
255 S. Rengstorff - 173
255 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
933 sqft
Condo Next To Rengstorff Park - This condominium has a spacious patio area with two sliding glass doors. There is ample closet space in this unit. The bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub rather than a "combo".

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Antonio
1 Unit Available
550 Ortega Ave APT A106
550 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1105 sqft
Single Level Condo with All Utilities Included - This single level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has it's own front door access. The unit has a living room with dining area, fireplace, private balcony and large windows.
Results within 5 miles of Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Moffett-Whisman
40 Units Available
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,364
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,724
1242 sqft
Spacious units within walking distance of public transit and several restaurants. Intuitive apartments feature refined materials and walk-in closets. Dogs and cats allowed. Hot tub on site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,361
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Moffett-Whisman
20 Units Available
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1193 sqft
Great location, near parks, schools, shopping and public transportation. One-, two- and three-bedroom units in low-rise buildings, all with in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets and carports. Facilities include a pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
12 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,980
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Palo Alto, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palo Alto renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Palo Alto 1 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 BedroomsPalo Alto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalo Alto 3 BedroomsPalo Alto Accessible ApartmentsPalo Alto Apartments under $2,200Palo Alto Apartments under $2,500
Palo Alto Apartments with BalconyPalo Alto Apartments with GaragePalo Alto Apartments with GymPalo Alto Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalo Alto Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalo Alto Apartments with Parking
Palo Alto Apartments with PoolPalo Alto Apartments with Washer-DryerPalo Alto Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalo Alto Furnished ApartmentsPalo Alto Pet Friendly PlacesPalo Alto Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midtown Palo AltoGreen Acres
Downtown North

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco