13 Luxury Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA

"A remarkable thing about the Silicon Valley culture is that its status structure is so based on technical accomplishment and prowess." (-Jaron Lanier)

Once a sleepy college town, Palo Alto has transformed itself into the tech capital of the country. Stanford University is still here, but the big names attracting most people to this city are Facebook, Apple and Paypal. You might have been the smartest person in your class growing up, but in the middle of Silicon Valley you'll probably just blend into the crowd. This city is home to the most educated population of any United States city, and it certainly shows.

Having trouble with Craigslist Palo Alto? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more