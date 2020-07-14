All apartments in Palo Alto
Palo Alto, CA
Mia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Mia

535 Everett Ave · (856) 391-0285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to Two Months Free on Select Apartment Homes! Please Call for Details! *Applies to select apartment homes on approved credit.
Palo Alto
Downtown North
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Downtown North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 443 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 26

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 443 sqft

Unit 508 · Avail. Jul 21

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 443 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mia.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
pool
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Mia
Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living.
Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave. Visit The Marc Palo Alto for one and two-bedroom apartment homes.

“In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours, self-guided tours, and in-person tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience”

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50.94
Deposit: 443 Sq Ft Studio for $400, 606 Sq ft Studio and Jr 1 Bedroom for $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 Assigned Parking Space per Apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mia have any available units?
Mia has 8 units available starting at $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does Mia have?
Some of Mia's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mia currently offering any rent specials?
Mia is offering the following rent specials: Up to Two Months Free on Select Apartment Homes! Please Call for Details! *Applies to select apartment homes on approved credit.
Is Mia pet-friendly?
No, Mia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does Mia offer parking?
Yes, Mia offers parking.
Does Mia have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mia have a pool?
Yes, Mia has a pool.
Does Mia have accessible units?
Yes, Mia has accessible units.
Does Mia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mia has units with dishwashers.
