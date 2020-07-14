Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities gym pool accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Mia

Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living.

Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave. Visit The Marc Palo Alto for one and two-bedroom apartment homes.



“In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours, self-guided tours, and in-person tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience”