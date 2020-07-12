140 Apartments for rent in University South, Palo Alto, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
651 Forest Avenue
651 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,495
1200 sqft
Spacious Two Level, Two Bedroom Condo - This spacious two level condo has a private backyard, balcony off of the master bedroom and community pool! Recently updated kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors and underground parking garage with direct access
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
1127 High St
1127 High Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
Our home is located in a quiet and convenience neighborhood. The home is well equipped with sturdy furniture and standard daily supplies.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
325 Channing Avenue #314
325 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1552 sqft
2br/2ba Unit Located in the Desirable Woodmark - Located in the University South neighborhood in Downtown Palo Alto, this 2br/2ba home could be yours! This beautiful 2-story property is located in the heart of downtown Palo Alto, 10 minutes away
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
555 Byron ST 303
555 Byron Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,750
2067 sqft
One of the gems of The Hamilton! The large, sunlit living/dining room overlooks the treetops of Palo Alto, providing a refuge for visiting with friends or for quieter moments. Two master suites, at separate ends of the condo, afford maximum privacy.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
726 Ramona ST
726 Ramona Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1197 sqft
Great rental in a great location! Mediterranean style townhouse in the heart of downtown Palo Alto! Just steps away from everything downtown Palo Alto has to offer: restaurants, Whole Foods, library, shopping, train & much more! Front entrance on
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
430 Forest Avenue
430 Forest Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 430 Forest Avenue in Palo Alto. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1226 Middlefield Rd
1226 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,450
1800 sqft
Available 07/22/20 Charming single family home with character, convenience and privacy in North Palo Alto. Hardwood floors, coved ceilings, mature landscape all add to the charm of this lovely home.
Results within 1 mile of University South
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
387 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,499
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1337 Lincoln Ave
1337 Lincoln Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
2901 sqft
Luxury home with serene setting in Palo Alto - This home features a majestic redwood setting of luxury living in the beautiful Crescent Park Neighborhood. 5 Bedrooms 4.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
150 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1410 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee164abf74a115e2801b67a Great Palo Alto House,quiet neighborhood, with central A/C! Close to Stanford, CalTran, Google, Facebook, SAS, Nest, Ideo, Microsoft, HP.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2573 Park Blvd U202
2573 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1230 sqft
This extremely well kept 2 bed/2.5 bath two story condominium is in a prime location. Seconds away from the California Avenue Caltrain station, yet conveniently nestled within a quiet Mediterranean style complex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
813 Melville Avenue
813 Melville Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,995
2044 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home for Rent in Palo Alto - Managed by Gibson Portfolio Management DRE#02071565 Picture perfect inside and out! Enjoy the modern look of this beautiful home and the unique landscaping surrounding it, located in a peaceful and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
539 Lytton Avenue
539 Lytton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Completely Remodeled 2 Bed 2 Bath Downtown Palo Alto 1 Block to University - This upstairs downtown Palo Alto apartment features over 1100 square feet of living space in a quiet four-unit building. One of the best locations in downtown Palo Alto.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2299 Tasso ST
2299 Tasso Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,995
2359 sqft
This classic 1930s period home exudes storybook charm! With a soaring ceiling, exposed rustic beams and central brick fireplace flanked by bookcases, the living room invites you in to sit and stay a while.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
101 Alma ST 405
101 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1662 sqft
Fabulous condominium home with serene park-like views in prime Downtown Palo Alto. Spacious, open floor plan boasts generous Living, Family and Dining areas. Two master bedrooms plus third bedroom (or office) and full hall bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
101 O'Connor ST
101 O'connor Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1180 sqft
Lovely, private gardens surround this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath retreat in the coveted Willows neighborhood. The traditional front porch is host to potted plants and provides a welcome entrance to the living/dining room--the heart of the home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1918 Menalto Avenue
1918 Menalto Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
3000 sqft
House Available 08/01/20 Stunning totally renovated multi-level 3000 sq.ft family home on an 8500 sq.ft lot. Sunny open floor plan with lots of windows overlooking landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Channing Ave
1302 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
2206 sqft
Gorgeous Community Center, 5BD, 3BA.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
823 College Avenue
823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
4000 sqft
Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Available now for a 4-5 month lease. This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square feet *
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
679 Stanford Ave
679 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto.
