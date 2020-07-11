All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:47 AM

The Marc Palo Alto

501 Forest Ave · (650) 620-7641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 2 Months FREE on Select Homes! We are now offering In-Person, Virtual, and Self-Guided tour options!
Location

501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
University South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

0102

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

0207

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

0203

$3,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

0302

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

2 beds, 2 baths, $4750

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

Plan B-1

$4,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Marc Palo Alto.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
sauna
valet service
yoga
24hr maintenance
car charging
coffee bar
internet access
This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife. Our spacious homes are perfect for every lifestyle & feature gorgeous city views*, fully-equipped kitchens & air conditioning. Keep life interesting; splash in the pool, lounge by the Garden Terrace or sweat in the cardio center. We invite you to discover the ultimate in upscale living at The Marc, Palo Alto.

The Marc is also conveniently located within walking distance to the Caltrain Station and city bus stops, and within close proximity to Stanford University, Stanford Hospital, Addison Elementary School, Jordan Middle School & Palo Alto High School.

Security Deposit: 1x1-$400, 2x2-$600, 2.5x2.5/3x3-Equal to 1 month
Application Fees: $52.46

“In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours, self-guided tours, and in-person tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience”

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant & $75 per corporate application fees
Deposit: $400-$600 (1x1 & 2x2) 1 Month Deposit on (3x3)
Move-in Fees: Remote control deposit $100, parking permit $100, laundry card $10, access card deposit $25, Penthouse elevator key deposit $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Underground or carports included with rent. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Marc Palo Alto have any available units?
The Marc Palo Alto offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,995 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $4,750. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does The Marc Palo Alto have?
Some of The Marc Palo Alto's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Marc Palo Alto currently offering any rent specials?
The Marc Palo Alto is offering the following rent specials: Up to 2 Months FREE on Select Homes! We are now offering In-Person, Virtual, and Self-Guided tour options!
Is The Marc Palo Alto pet-friendly?
No, The Marc Palo Alto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does The Marc Palo Alto offer parking?
Yes, The Marc Palo Alto offers parking.
Does The Marc Palo Alto have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Marc Palo Alto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Marc Palo Alto have a pool?
Yes, The Marc Palo Alto has a pool.
Does The Marc Palo Alto have accessible units?
No, The Marc Palo Alto does not have accessible units.
Does The Marc Palo Alto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Marc Palo Alto has units with dishwashers.
