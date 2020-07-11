Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage sauna valet service yoga 24hr maintenance car charging coffee bar internet access

This prestigious downtown community is located near popular University Avenue, restaurants, shopping, and vibrant nightlife. Our spacious homes are perfect for every lifestyle & feature gorgeous city views*, fully-equipped kitchens & air conditioning. Keep life interesting; splash in the pool, lounge by the Garden Terrace or sweat in the cardio center. We invite you to discover the ultimate in upscale living at The Marc, Palo Alto.



The Marc is also conveniently located within walking distance to the Caltrain Station and city bus stops, and within close proximity to Stanford University, Stanford Hospital, Addison Elementary School, Jordan Middle School & Palo Alto High School.



Security Deposit: 1x1-$400, 2x2-$600, 2.5x2.5/3x3-Equal to 1 month

Application Fees: $52.46



“In an effort to provide the best customer experience, we are now offering virtual tours, self-guided tours, and in-person tours by appointment only. Contact us today to schedule your personalized experience”