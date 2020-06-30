Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access on-site laundry carport guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby new construction smoke-free community

Overlooking Silicon Valley, Tan Plaza Continental apartments are everything you expect from a high-end high rise. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Palo Alto, CA for you to feel right at home in.



Wander the sprawling grounds, do laps in the pool, or push your limits in the fitness center. Later, take in the sparkling city and mountain vistas from your private balcony or host a gathering in the ninth floor clubhouse with panoramic views. We are also a pet-friendly community! Located in the prestigious Palo Alto Unified School District, Tan Plaza Continental is only a short drive to San Francisco and everything else you need. Call today and discover your new home in our beautiful Palo Alto, CA apartments.