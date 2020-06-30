All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

Tan Plaza Continental

580 Arastradero Rd · (912) 417-5821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Move-in Special! 6 Weeks Free on select floorplans. Move-in by 6/30/2020.
Location

580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Green Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,831

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 2

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1490 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$4,906

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 8

$6,524

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Sep 19

$6,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tan Plaza Continental.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
on-site laundry
carport
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
new construction
smoke-free community
Overlooking Silicon Valley, Tan Plaza Continental apartments are everything you expect from a high-end high rise. We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Palo Alto, CA for you to feel right at home in.

Wander the sprawling grounds, do laps in the pool, or push your limits in the fitness center. Later, take in the sparkling city and mountain vistas from your private balcony or host a gathering in the ninth floor clubhouse with panoramic views. We are also a pet-friendly community! Located in the prestigious Palo Alto Unified School District, Tan Plaza Continental is only a short drive to San Francisco and everything else you need. Call today and discover your new home in our beautiful Palo Alto, CA apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 Bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $65/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tan Plaza Continental have any available units?
Tan Plaza Continental has 9 units available starting at $4,831 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does Tan Plaza Continental have?
Some of Tan Plaza Continental's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tan Plaza Continental currently offering any rent specials?
Tan Plaza Continental is offering the following rent specials: Move-in Special! 6 Weeks Free on select floorplans. Move-in by 6/30/2020.
Is Tan Plaza Continental pet-friendly?
Yes, Tan Plaza Continental is pet friendly.
Does Tan Plaza Continental offer parking?
Yes, Tan Plaza Continental offers parking.
Does Tan Plaza Continental have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tan Plaza Continental offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tan Plaza Continental have a pool?
Yes, Tan Plaza Continental has a pool.
Does Tan Plaza Continental have accessible units?
No, Tan Plaza Continental does not have accessible units.
Does Tan Plaza Continental have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tan Plaza Continental has units with dishwashers.
