midtown palo alto
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Midtown Palo Alto, Palo Alto, CA
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
910 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,893
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,612
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
3084 Higgins Place
3084 Higgins Place, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3200 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CONSTRUCTION! 4 Bed + 5 Ba stunner near Midtown Palo Alto. Great Schools & Location. - This stunning Palo Alto home features 3,000 square feet of living space with a 200 square foot cottage on a 10,450 sq. ft. lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
843 Marshall Drive
843 Marshall Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
1591 sqft
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto.
2456 W. Bayshore Road, Unit #1
2456 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
765 sqft
2456 W.
2466 W. Bayshore Road, #1
2466 West Bayshore Road, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
906 sqft
Renovated 2bed/1bath in Palo Alto near 101 & Oregon Expy - Lovely 2bed/1bath condominium available for immediate rent. Convenient location to anywhere in Bay Area. Walking distance to Greer Park.
2441 Bryant Street
2441 Bryant Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1742 sqft
Beautiful sun soaked home in Palo Alto now available for rent! This home offers hardwood floors throughout, big windows, spacious bedrooms, and a large backyard.
2889 Alma St, Unit 1
2889 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1078 sqft
Location - Palo Alto - 3 Beds and 1 bath Multi-Family Unit - El Carmelo Elementary School - PublicGrades K - 5 Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle School - PublicGrades 6 - 8 Palo Alto High School - PublicGrades 9 - 12 *Move-in Costs: 1 Month Rent +
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
150 Tennyson Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
150 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1410 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee164abf74a115e2801b67a Great Palo Alto House,quiet neighborhood, with central A/C! Close to Stanford, CalTran, Google, Facebook, SAS, Nest, Ideo, Microsoft, HP.
2573 Park Blvd U202
2573 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1230 sqft
This extremely well kept 2 bed/2.5 bath two story condominium is in a prime location. Seconds away from the California Avenue Caltrain station, yet conveniently nestled within a quiet Mediterranean style complex.
2299 Tasso ST
2299 Tasso Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,995
2359 sqft
This classic 1930s period home exudes storybook charm! With a soaring ceiling, exposed rustic beams and central brick fireplace flanked by bookcases, the living room invites you in to sit and stay a while.
Mayfield
345 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1013 sqft
The Mayfield Building is one of the most sought after complexes in Palo Alto. Within walking distance to CalTrain, downtown CalAve, shopping and minutes from Stanford.
2650 Birch 206
2650 Birch Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1500 sqft
Vibrant CalAve just 3 blocks away with charming al-fresco dining, shops and a robust Sunday Farmer's Market! This stylish, contemporary 2 story 2 BR/2.
410 Sheridan Ave Unit 217
410 Sheridan Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1293 sqft
Contemporary 2Bed/2Bath condo - highly desired Evergreen Park neighborhood – Palo Alto. - Visit the virtual tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Q1Vataegmed&ts=1 This 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit condo was fully remodeled in 2018.
3158 Emerson Street
3158 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
850 sqft
3158 Emerson Street Available 08/01/20 Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto - Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto. Pristine condition! New modern kitchen, exposed wood roof ceiling, fireplace and vintage hardwood floors.
151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1130 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
679 Stanford Ave
679 Stanford Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
Available 09/05/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is only 0.4 miles from Stanford University, 2.0 miles from Stanford Hospital, and downtown Palo Alto.
3482 Kenneth DR
3482 Kenneth Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1908 sqft
Mid Century Modern Eichler in Highly Desirable Palo Verde Neighborhood * 4 beds / 2 baths + office * Perfect layout for entertaining and California indoor-outdoor living*Open concept kitchen w/ spacious dining area, double sliding doors to side
4149 El Camino Way
4149 El Camino Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1400 sqft
To schedule a showing or for more information call Jennifer at 203-274-0225 This amazing top floor penthouse condo is perfect for a family and young professionals! The condo features 2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms w/ a unique spiral staircase leading to
325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto
325 Curtner Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
3309 Kenneth Drive
3309 Kenneth Drive, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
350 sqft
Separate entrance and fenced private backyard Private parking lot Separate bedroom and study room Dual pane windows, hardwood floors Full laundry inside Kitchen (for light cooker) available Close to Stanford University, HW 101, Facebook and
409 Leland Avenue
409 Leland Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
967 sqft
Charming 2br/1ba Palo Alto Home with Huge Backyard! - Located in the Evergreen Park neighborhood, this 2br/1ba home could be yours! This beautiful property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the California
