765 San Antonio Road Unit 80

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto. Top floor unit with extra light and privacy. Beautiful hard surface flooring and carpeted bedrooms. New Ceiling fans and LED lighting fixtures. Galley style kitchen. In-unit washer/dryer, Private balcony with storage closet looking out to Mature trees and lawns. One car extra deep garage. Plus guest parking directly across from the unit. Close to Top Palo Alto schools, 101, shopping, Facebook, etc. Community complex offers a swimming pool, Cabana, lush mature landscaping in a park-like setting.
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- 1,212 Square Feet
- Top-floor unit
- Large and spacious Livingroom/Dining Room
- Additional "breakfast area"
- Hard surface flooring throughout
- Carpets in bedrooms
- New ceiling and LED light fixtures
- Private balcony with additional storage closet space
- In-unit Washer and Dryer
- Extra deep 1-car garage space with visitor parking
- Galley Style Kitchen
- Excellent Schools:
Elementary School: Fairmeadow Elementary
Elementary School District: Palo Alto Unified
Middle School: Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle
High School: Henry M. Gunn High
High School District: Palo Alto Unified
Rent: $3,950
Security Deposit: $3,000
Utilities Included: Water, Garbage, and HOT WATER
Pets: Negotiable
TO APPLY ONLINE: lpmsiliconvalley.com
To schedule a showing or for more information contact:
Mark Bush, Realtor
CalBRE #01168594
mark @ baylpg.com
510.303.9550
NOTE: Although the information about this property contained herein is considered to be from reliable sources, any prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.
NOTE: Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.
(RLNE5906467)