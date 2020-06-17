765 San Antonio Road Unit 80

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan guest parking

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the sought after Green House community of Palo Alto. Top floor unit with extra light and privacy. Beautiful hard surface flooring and carpeted bedrooms. New Ceiling fans and LED lighting fixtures. Galley style kitchen. In-unit washer/dryer, Private balcony with storage closet looking out to Mature trees and lawns. One car extra deep garage. Plus guest parking directly across from the unit. Close to Top Palo Alto schools, 101, shopping, Facebook, etc. Community complex offers a swimming pool, Cabana, lush mature landscaping in a park-like setting.



Features:



- 3 bedrooms

- 2 bathrooms

- 1,212 Square Feet

- Top-floor unit

- Large and spacious Livingroom/Dining Room

- Additional "breakfast area"

- Hard surface flooring throughout

- Carpets in bedrooms

- New ceiling and LED light fixtures

- Private balcony with additional storage closet space

- In-unit Washer and Dryer

- Extra deep 1-car garage space with visitor parking

- Galley Style Kitchen

- Excellent Schools:

Elementary School: Fairmeadow Elementary

Elementary School District: Palo Alto Unified

Middle School: Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle

High School: Henry M. Gunn High

High School District: Palo Alto Unified



Rent: $3,950

Security Deposit: $3,000

Utilities Included: Water, Garbage, and HOT WATER

Pets: Negotiable



TO APPLY ONLINE: lpmsiliconvalley.com



Contact Info:

To schedule a showing or for more information contact:



Mark Bush, Realtor

CalBRE #01168594

mark @ baylpg.com

510.303.9550



NOTE: Although the information about this property contained herein is considered to be from reliable sources, any prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



NOTE: Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



