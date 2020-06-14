198 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,004
750 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Midtown Palo Alto
43 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
University South
Contact for Availability
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,499
675 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
South of Midtown
33 Units Available
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,505
695 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Midtown Palo Alto
6 Units Available
Wellsbury
3085 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,895
670 sqft
This recently remodeled series of units boasts a comfortable air for relaxing. Apartments feature spacious, open floor plans, large closets, extra storage and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,450
716 sqft
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
331 Poe St Unit #4
331 Poe St, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
Alma Street Apartments
2881 Alma Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
2881 Alma Street Palo Alto is charming first floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment, in a small 5 unit residence complex in Palo Alto. On site parking for 1 car. Coin operated washer and dryer on site. $2,000 per month. Available 6/1/2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ventura
1 Unit Available
325 Curtner Ave. Apt.b Palo Alto
325 Curtner Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Community Center
1 Unit Available
722 Channing AVE
722 Channing Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
600 sqft
1BR apt close-in to downtown PA.Updated Kitchen, Hardwood floors. Open, light, and quiet $2,795/ mo plus separate storage room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:20pm
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
210 Bryant Street
210 Bryant Street, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,495
650 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 1 Car Private Parking Space; Monthly rent: $3495.00; IMRID9678
Results within 1 mile of Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
67 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,025
708 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
25 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
San Antonio
11 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
840 sqft
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
San Antonio
184 Units Available
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,751
748 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Menlo Park
16 Units Available
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,330
591 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Sharon Height
12 Units Available
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,234
810 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:27am
San Antonio
5 Units Available
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
829 Donohoe St
829 Donohoe Street, East Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1950 sqft
One bedroom available in a Stylish & spacious three-story, 4 bedroom home located in East Palo Alto. It is an en suite with tons of storage space and as big as a studio apartment and has a lot of privacy because its the only room on that floor.
Results within 5 miles of Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,103
593 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Washington
12 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.

June 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palo Alto Rent Report. Palo Alto rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palo Alto rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palo Alto rents declined slightly over the past month

Palo Alto rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palo Alto stand at $2,571 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,225 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Palo Alto's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palo Alto, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Palo Alto

    As rents have increased moderately in Palo Alto, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Palo Alto is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Palo Alto's median two-bedroom rent of $3,225 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.4% rise in Palo Alto.
    • While Palo Alto's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Palo Alto than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Palo Alto is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

