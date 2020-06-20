All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated May 23 2020 at 4:40 AM

668 Hamilton Avenue

668 Hamilton Avenue · (408) 916-1183
Location

668 Hamilton Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
University South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1523 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
Charming townhome located right in Downtown Palo Alto! Gated community with courtyards, charming gardens, and fountains. Spacious floor plan with hardwood floor throughout the unit. Kitchen with tile countertops and stainless steel appliances. Front patio and private upstairs balcony.

Home amenities:
- Fully loaded kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage compactor.
- Washer and dryer included
- 1 car carport with extra resident-only spots
- Front patio with upstairs private balcony

Schools: (Future residents MUST confirm)
Elementary School - Addison Elementary
Middle School - David Starr Jordan Middle
High School - Palo Alto High

Other information:
- Move in date: Early June
- Lease: 12-month lease
- NO smoking, NO pets

Contact Information:
Drive by and call (408) 489-1412, ask for Steve

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,600, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $4,450, Available 6/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
668 Hamilton Avenue has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 Hamilton Avenue have?
Some of 668 Hamilton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
668 Hamilton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 668 Hamilton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 668 Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 668 Hamilton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 668 Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 Hamilton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 668 Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 668 Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 668 Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 Hamilton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
