668 Hamilton Avenue

Charming townhome located right in Downtown Palo Alto! Gated community with courtyards, charming gardens, and fountains. Spacious floor plan with hardwood floor throughout the unit. Kitchen with tile countertops and stainless steel appliances. Front patio and private upstairs balcony.



Home amenities:

- Fully loaded kitchen with dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage compactor.

- Washer and dryer included

- 1 car carport with extra resident-only spots

- Front patio with upstairs private balcony



Schools: (Future residents MUST confirm)

Elementary School - Addison Elementary

Middle School - David Starr Jordan Middle

High School - Palo Alto High



Other information:

- Move in date: Early June

- Lease: 12-month lease

- NO smoking, NO pets



Contact Information:

Drive by and call (408) 489-1412, ask for Steve



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,600, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $4,450, Available 6/1/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.