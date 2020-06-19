3724 Heron Way

Amenities

Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath townhouse for rent in Palo Alto, near 101 & San Antonio - Spacious 3bed/2.5bath townhouse available for immediate rent.

Convenient location with easy access to shops, restaurants, parks, trails, golf & more.

Minutes from Google, Intuit, Stanford & other campuses.

Top area schools - Fairmeadow Elementary, Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle, Gunn High.



- Luxury multi-level townhouse with attached 2 car garage

- Engineered wood & carpet floors

- Dual zone A/C

- Spacious open kitchen with latest stainless steel appliances

- High ceiling

- Washer & dryer

- Patio/Balcony

- Large closets

- Dual tub & shower in master bathroom



Looking for 12 month or longer lease.

Tenant to pay all utilities.



- Rental insurance with liability coverage required by move-in

- No pets

- No smoking property

- Credit, income, and rental history verification required



