3724 Heron Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3724 Heron Way

3724 Heron Way · No Longer Available
Location

3724 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303
Palo Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath townhouse for rent in Palo Alto, near 101 & San Antonio - Spacious 3bed/2.5bath townhouse available for immediate rent.
Convenient location with easy access to shops, restaurants, parks, trails, golf & more.
Minutes from Google, Intuit, Stanford & other campuses.
Top area schools - Fairmeadow Elementary, Jane Lathrop Stanford Middle, Gunn High.

- Luxury multi-level townhouse with attached 2 car garage
- Engineered wood & carpet floors
- Dual zone A/C
- Spacious open kitchen with latest stainless steel appliances
- High ceiling
- Washer & dryer
- Patio/Balcony
- Large closets
- Dual tub & shower in master bathroom

Looking for 12 month or longer lease.
Tenant to pay all utilities.

- Rental insurance with liability coverage required by move-in
- No pets
- No smoking property
- Credit, income, and rental history verification required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

