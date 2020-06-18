Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3158 Emerson Street Available 08/01/20 Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto - Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto. Pristine condition! New modern kitchen, exposed wood roof ceiling, fireplace and vintage hardwood floors. The large windows and sliding glass doors in the living area allow for lots of natural light. Washer/dryer in unit, patio in the backyard, and 1 car garage.



Prestigious Palo Alto Schools : El Carmelo Elementary School, Jane Lathrop Stanford (JLS) Middle School, and Gunn High School (tenant to verify)



We are offering 12 months lease to qualified applicants. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.



Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.



No Pets, No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed



