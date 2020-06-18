All apartments in Palo Alto
3158 Emerson Street.
3158 Emerson Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

3158 Emerson Street

3158 Emerson Street · (650) 812-9446
Location

3158 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA 94306
South of Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3158 Emerson Street · Avail. Aug 1

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3158 Emerson Street Available 08/01/20 Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto - Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto. Pristine condition! New modern kitchen, exposed wood roof ceiling, fireplace and vintage hardwood floors. The large windows and sliding glass doors in the living area allow for lots of natural light. Washer/dryer in unit, patio in the backyard, and 1 car garage.

Prestigious Palo Alto Schools : El Carmelo Elementary School, Jane Lathrop Stanford (JLS) Middle School, and Gunn High School (tenant to verify)

We are offering 12 months lease to qualified applicants. Deposit is equal to one (1) months rent. Applicants subject to credit and background checks.

Video tours are available upon request, as well as some limited availability for in-person showings. If you would like to schedule an in-person showing you will need to adhere to social distancing protocols at all times and sign the property entry declaration prior to entering the premises.

No Pets, No Smoking.

Professionally leased by Wilbur Properties, the leading agent for luxury homes in Silicon Valley CAL DRE# 00823559
WilburProperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4240248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3158 Emerson Street have any available units?
3158 Emerson Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 3158 Emerson Street have?
Some of 3158 Emerson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3158 Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3158 Emerson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3158 Emerson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3158 Emerson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 3158 Emerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3158 Emerson Street does offer parking.
Does 3158 Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3158 Emerson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3158 Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 3158 Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3158 Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 3158 Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3158 Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3158 Emerson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

