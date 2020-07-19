2650 Birch 206

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

Vibrant CalAve just 3 blocks away with charming al-fresco dining, shops and a robust Sunday Farmer's Market! This stylish, contemporary 2 story 2 BR/2.5BA features beautiful hardwood flooring on the main level with a living/dining adjacent an open breakfast bar to the kitchen. Large patio. Upstairs, Big MBedroom ensuite with walk-in closet, guest bath and bed and laundry alcove. Garage to front door elevator access. Underground parking with 2 assigned spaces in controlled access garage. Xtra storage & pool privileges. Sorry No Pets. NOTE: FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED.