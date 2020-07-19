All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

2650 Birch 206

2650 Birch Street · (650) 328-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2650 Birch Street, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Evergreen Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Vibrant CalAve just 3 blocks away with charming al-fresco dining, shops and a robust Sunday Farmer's Market! This stylish, contemporary 2 story 2 BR/2.5BA features beautiful hardwood flooring on the main level with a living/dining adjacent an open breakfast bar to the kitchen. Large patio. Upstairs, Big MBedroom ensuite with walk-in closet, guest bath and bed and laundry alcove. Garage to front door elevator access. Underground parking with 2 assigned spaces in controlled access garage. Xtra storage & pool privileges. Sorry No Pets. NOTE: FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Birch 206 have any available units?
2650 Birch 206 has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Birch 206 have?
Some of 2650 Birch 206's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Birch 206 currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Birch 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Birch 206 pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Birch 206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palo Alto.
Does 2650 Birch 206 offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Birch 206 offers parking.
Does 2650 Birch 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 Birch 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Birch 206 have a pool?
Yes, 2650 Birch 206 has a pool.
Does 2650 Birch 206 have accessible units?
No, 2650 Birch 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Birch 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 Birch 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
