Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

105 Lincoln Avenue

Location

105 Lincoln Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94301
University South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Stunning, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-story apartment property rental in the University South neighborhood in Palo Alto.

The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile, laminate, light-colored walls, carpet floors, windows with blinds, a shower and bathtub combo, and a built-in closet.
A kitchen with granite countertops, fine wood cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. The apartment has a shared washer and dryer. Gas Furnace installed for climate control.

Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. The landlord will cover the outdoor lighting and water. The gardener will take care of the yard while the renter maintains the private outdoor patio area.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Additional $150/mo for a secondary renter.

A covered carport with storage space and 1 uncovered parking spot are available.

Small trained dogs are allowed on the property. There is a $500 pet deposit for the flooring.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Scott Street Park, Heritage Park, and Lytton Plaza.

The propertys Walkscore is 91/100 and Bikescore is 100/100. This is a Walker and Bikers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car and can be accomplished on a bike.

(RLNE5636896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

