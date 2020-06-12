105 Lincoln Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Stunning, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-story apartment property rental in the University South neighborhood in Palo Alto.



The bright and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile, laminate, light-colored walls, carpet floors, windows with blinds, a shower and bathtub combo, and a built-in closet.

A kitchen with granite countertops, fine wood cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances. The apartment has a shared washer and dryer. Gas Furnace installed for climate control.



Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. The landlord will cover the outdoor lighting and water. The gardener will take care of the yard while the renter maintains the private outdoor patio area.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Additional $150/mo for a secondary renter.



A covered carport with storage space and 1 uncovered parking spot are available.



Small trained dogs are allowed on the property. There is a $500 pet deposit for the flooring.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Scott Street Park, Heritage Park, and Lytton Plaza.



The propertys Walkscore is 91/100 and Bikescore is 100/100. This is a Walker and Bikers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car and can be accomplished on a bike.



