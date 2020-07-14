All apartments in Palo Alto
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Palo Alto Place

565 Arastradero Rd · (650) 200-2793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306
Green Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 11

$4,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1419 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palo Alto Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
online portal
Offering the finest in Bay Area apartments and nestled in one of Palo Alto’s most desirable neighborhoods, Palo Alto Place is conveniently located near Stanford University and Stanford Mall—known for its wonderful shopping, dining and entertainment. Come home to the inviting surroundings of lavish specimen trees and a beautifully manicured garden. Relax by the sparkling pool or in our lounge style club house, and stay in shape at our state-of-the-art fitness center.Palo Alto Place’s early-California style building is a quaint four-level community with large private terraces, perfect for warm summer evenings. Homes feature gourmet kitchens with granite counters, in-home washers and dryers, nine-foot ceilings and spacious bedroom suites.Call today for more information or simply drop in and tour our beautiful pet-friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom); $1000 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: included in lease (1 spot).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palo Alto Place have any available units?
Palo Alto Place has 5 units available starting at $3,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palo Alto, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palo Alto Rent Report.
What amenities does Palo Alto Place have?
Some of Palo Alto Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palo Alto Place currently offering any rent specials?
Palo Alto Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palo Alto Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Palo Alto Place is pet friendly.
Does Palo Alto Place offer parking?
Yes, Palo Alto Place offers parking.
Does Palo Alto Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palo Alto Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palo Alto Place have a pool?
Yes, Palo Alto Place has a pool.
Does Palo Alto Place have accessible units?
No, Palo Alto Place does not have accessible units.
Does Palo Alto Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palo Alto Place has units with dishwashers.
