Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym pool bbq/grill garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage online portal

Offering the finest in Bay Area apartments and nestled in one of Palo Alto’s most desirable neighborhoods, Palo Alto Place is conveniently located near Stanford University and Stanford Mall—known for its wonderful shopping, dining and entertainment. Come home to the inviting surroundings of lavish specimen trees and a beautifully manicured garden. Relax by the sparkling pool or in our lounge style club house, and stay in shape at our state-of-the-art fitness center.Palo Alto Place’s early-California style building is a quaint four-level community with large private terraces, perfect for warm summer evenings. Homes feature gourmet kitchens with granite counters, in-home washers and dryers, nine-foot ceilings and spacious bedroom suites.Call today for more information or simply drop in and tour our beautiful pet-friendly community.