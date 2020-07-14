All apartments in Palm Springs
Desert Flower

2500 E Palm Canyon Dr · (760) 284-7801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Los Compadres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 43 · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Desert Flower.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey. Everyone raves about our unique mix of floor plans, from cozy bungalows, with striking architectural accents, to the spacious two-bedroom, two-bath plans, with dramatic vaulted ceilings and nearly 1,000 square feet of comfort and elegance. Beautifully maintained tropical landscaping and 4 large pools and 4 spas complement the resort feeling. What is not to smile about? Come check us out for yourself. Send in the online guest card, give us a call, or just stop by. Our friendly staff is ready to welcome you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $300 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 1
rent: $50/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 25 lb Max Weight
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking: 1 Space per Unit. Covered lot. Covered parking available. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Desert Flower have any available units?
Desert Flower has 2 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Desert Flower have?
Some of Desert Flower's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Desert Flower currently offering any rent specials?
Desert Flower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Desert Flower pet-friendly?
Yes, Desert Flower is pet friendly.
Does Desert Flower offer parking?
Yes, Desert Flower offers parking.
Does Desert Flower have units with washers and dryers?
No, Desert Flower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Desert Flower have a pool?
Yes, Desert Flower has a pool.
Does Desert Flower have accessible units?
No, Desert Flower does not have accessible units.
Does Desert Flower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Desert Flower has units with dishwashers.
