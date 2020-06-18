913 Arroyo Vista Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Completely remodeled pool home in Demuth Park. Home has been tastefully furnished and ready for move-in. Home features 3 bedrooms with ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, glass garage door for one car garage. With direct access to the backyard from the Master Bedroom and Kitchen, this home is the perfect oasis. Take a dip in the pool as you enjoy the mountain views. Backyard features a fire-pit and spa at the front courtyard. Conveniently close to everything, you are only a short drive away from Downtown PS or Hwy 111. Located in the Demuth Park area you're not far from parks, schools, shopping and dining! You don't want to miss this one!