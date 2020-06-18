All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like
913 Arroyo Vista Drive.
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:23 AM

913 Arroyo Vista Drive

913 East Arroyo Vista Drive · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

913 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Demuth Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled pool home in Demuth Park. Home has been tastefully furnished and ready for move-in. Home features 3 bedrooms with ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, glass garage door for one car garage. With direct access to the backyard from the Master Bedroom and Kitchen, this home is the perfect oasis. Take a dip in the pool as you enjoy the mountain views. Backyard features a fire-pit and spa at the front courtyard. Conveniently close to everything, you are only a short drive away from Downtown PS or Hwy 111. Located in the Demuth Park area you're not far from parks, schools, shopping and dining! You don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 913 Arroyo Vista Drive have any available units?
913 Arroyo Vista Drive has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Arroyo Vista Drive have?
Some of 913 Arroyo Vista Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Arroyo Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 Arroyo Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Arroyo Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 913 Arroyo Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 913 Arroyo Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 913 Arroyo Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 913 Arroyo Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Arroyo Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Arroyo Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 913 Arroyo Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 913 Arroyo Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 Arroyo Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Arroyo Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Arroyo Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

