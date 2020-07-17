All apartments in Palm Springs
470 N. Villa Ct, #204

470 North Villa Court · (760) 230-5997
Location

470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Racquet Club West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Uptown Furnished Condominium,Long Term - Racket Club West,set just a few blocks from Palm Canyon Drive. Bldg 8-470. A quiet setting in the back with a view.Enjoy a furnished,1 bedroom 1 bath retreat. This turn key
remodeled condominium home comes with luxury new plank wood flooring, central HVAC ,and a Nest thermostat. Ceiling fan above dining. Freshly painted throughout. The kitchen includes updated cabinetry,abundant storage,dishwasher and spacious counter top. With the open-concept living, you will feel roomy in the living room and dining arena,together with the front covered patio that is perfect for dining alfresco with a view. The bedroom features mirrored closet doors, natural lighting.. The bathroom is complete with a frame less shower door, tub/shower and great storage.There are just a few steps to the over-sized pool and spa or spacious laundry room. This attractive community includes covered parking, awning, greenery. Conveniently located near most major amenities, including highway access, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Hal Castle,DRE# 00447745. 760-230-5997.
www.palmsprings-property-management.com

(RLNE5768085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 have any available units?
470 N. Villa Ct, #204 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 have?
Some of 470 N. Villa Ct, #204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 currently offering any rent specials?
470 N. Villa Ct, #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 pet-friendly?
No, 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 offer parking?
Yes, 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 offers parking.
Does 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 have a pool?
Yes, 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 has a pool.
Does 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 have accessible units?
No, 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 N. Villa Ct, #204 has units with dishwashers.
