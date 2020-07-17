470 N. Villa Ct, #204

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Uptown Furnished Condominium,Long Term - Racket Club West,set just a few blocks from Palm Canyon Drive. Bldg 8-470. A quiet setting in the back with a view.Enjoy a furnished,1 bedroom 1 bath retreat. This turn key

remodeled condominium home comes with luxury new plank wood flooring, central HVAC ,and a Nest thermostat. Ceiling fan above dining. Freshly painted throughout. The kitchen includes updated cabinetry,abundant storage,dishwasher and spacious counter top. With the open-concept living, you will feel roomy in the living room and dining arena,together with the front covered patio that is perfect for dining alfresco with a view. The bedroom features mirrored closet doors, natural lighting.. The bathroom is complete with a frame less shower door, tub/shower and great storage.There are just a few steps to the over-sized pool and spa or spacious laundry room. This attractive community includes covered parking, awning, greenery. Conveniently located near most major amenities, including highway access, shopping, dining and entertainment.



Hal Castle,DRE# 00447745. 760-230-5997.

www.palmsprings-property-management.com



