Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Upgraded unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom top floor corner unit condo. Best location in the building with an extra dining room window providing extra light within and spectacular mountain views. Condo has been upgraded with wood laminate flooring throughout with a fresh coat of paint and new carpeting in the bedroom. Outside deck is great for relaxing at any time of day with a pool view and mountain vistas. Pets are allowed subject to owner approval. No smoking. Location of complex could not be better with being only 3 miles from downtown Palm Springs and easy access to Interstate 10. Tenant pays all utilities. Credit application and credit report required.