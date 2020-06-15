3548 Foothill Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful modern condo is designer decorated with contemporary touches! High vaulted 12'6 ceilings in the living room/dining room with clerestory windows and gorgeous mountain views! Master bedroom is ensuite with a large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has amazing mountain views. Well appointed kitchen with breakfast bar, slab countertops and sealed concrete floors. Two private patios for relaxing and enjoying the great mountain views!There is a covered carport and plenty of guest parking. Palermo is walled, private, and gated with 2 pools, 2 spas, gym and recreation room. Great vacation rental for your home away from home! A must see!