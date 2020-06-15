All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated January 12 2020 at 11:36 AM

3548 Foothill Avenue

3548 Foothill Avenue · (760) 668-1187
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3548 Foothill Avenue, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
This beautiful modern condo is designer decorated with contemporary touches! High vaulted 12'6 ceilings in the living room/dining room with clerestory windows and gorgeous mountain views! Master bedroom is ensuite with a large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has amazing mountain views. Well appointed kitchen with breakfast bar, slab countertops and sealed concrete floors. Two private patios for relaxing and enjoying the great mountain views!There is a covered carport and plenty of guest parking. Palermo is walled, private, and gated with 2 pools, 2 spas, gym and recreation room. Great vacation rental for your home away from home! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3548 Foothill Avenue have any available units?
3548 Foothill Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3548 Foothill Avenue have?
Some of 3548 Foothill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 Foothill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Foothill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Foothill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3548 Foothill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 3548 Foothill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3548 Foothill Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3548 Foothill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3548 Foothill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Foothill Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3548 Foothill Avenue has a pool.
Does 3548 Foothill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3548 Foothill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Foothill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3548 Foothill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
