Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:36 AM

2350 Miramonte Circle

2350 Mira Monte Circle West · (760) 345-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Melody Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands. This seasonal rental features two spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths. The open concept layout is spacious featuring a gas fireplace in the living area, open-beam vaulted ceilings, and plenty of sunlight coming from the many windows and slider. This home has been completely renovated with new cabinets throughout, new butcher block counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, statement backsplash, and new walk-in showers. The living area opens to the private patio offering a private BBQ and mountain views! Other features include an attached 2-car garage and private laundry. This rental is located close to the community pool and spa and only steps away from the tennis courts. Enjoy the majestic mountain views as you take a dip in the community pool. Canyon Sands features tennis courts for all residents and guests to enjoy. Canyon Sands is located in the South Palm Springs next to Parker Palm Springs hotel and is close to the Vons Rimrock store. Downtown PS is only minutes away where you can enjoy fine dining and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Miramonte Circle have any available units?
2350 Miramonte Circle has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Miramonte Circle have?
Some of 2350 Miramonte Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Miramonte Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Miramonte Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Miramonte Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2350 Miramonte Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2350 Miramonte Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Miramonte Circle does offer parking.
Does 2350 Miramonte Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Miramonte Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Miramonte Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Miramonte Circle has a pool.
Does 2350 Miramonte Circle have accessible units?
No, 2350 Miramonte Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Miramonte Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Miramonte Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
