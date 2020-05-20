2350 Miramonte Circle

Amenities

**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands. This seasonal rental features two spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths. The open concept layout is spacious featuring a gas fireplace in the living area, open-beam vaulted ceilings, and plenty of sunlight coming from the many windows and slider. This home has been completely renovated with new cabinets throughout, new butcher block counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, statement backsplash, and new walk-in showers. The living area opens to the private patio offering a private BBQ and mountain views! Other features include an attached 2-car garage and private laundry. This rental is located close to the community pool and spa and only steps away from the tennis courts. Enjoy the majestic mountain views as you take a dip in the community pool. Canyon Sands features tennis courts for all residents and guests to enjoy. Canyon Sands is located in the South Palm Springs next to Parker Palm Springs hotel and is close to the Vons Rimrock store. Downtown PS is only minutes away where you can enjoy fine dining and much more!