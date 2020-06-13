Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

43 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Los Compadres
3 Units Available
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Araby Commons
10 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
939 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
353 Via Escuela #219
353 East via Escuela, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1183 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Bungalow in Riviera Gardens - LONG TERM RENTAL 12 MONTHS+ ONLY! This single level 2 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow is beautifully furnished and oh so cozy. Saltillo tile in the main living area with new carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1525 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - **Coming Soon** This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chino Canyon
1 Unit Available
2032 Mira Vista
2032 North Mira Vista Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1088 sqft
Casa De Oro - Available Now Wonderful unit in Casa De Oro, located adjacent to one of the best neighborhoods in Central Palm Springs, Old Las Palmas.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
NB 575 North Villa Court Unit 207
575 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
589 sqft
Remolded 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo with Great Mountain Views! - Welcome Home to your charming 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Condo! COMING SOON! UNFURNISHED! This Condo has recently been remolded and is ready for move in! All appliances are included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
130 W Racquet Club Rd Unit 320
130 West Racquet Club Road, Palm Springs, CA
Studio
$2,900
600 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Palm Springs TOT Permit #7445 Welcome to this spacious, light-filled 600 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Midtown Palm Springs
1 Unit Available
222 N Calle El Segundo Apt 529
222 North Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
596 sqft
Palm Springs Vacation ID: 7161 See additional rates below. Plaza Villas condo (1 Bed / 1 Bath) available Short Term Rental. Downtown designer condo with loads of upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
1344 Esperanza Trl
1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2637 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum! CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!! This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs! With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
421 N Farrell Dr
421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1375 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)... PS ID# of 3695 NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY! Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Araby Commons
1 Unit Available
1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23
1881 Araby Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2184 sqft
Short Term Rental ... Call for Rates. Located in popular Coco Cabana on Fee Land in South Palm Springs, this spacious 2BR/2Bath renovated, end unit condo boasts 2184 sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
2314 Savanna Way
2314 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2023 sqft
This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
1542 E Baristo Rd
1542 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1475 sqft
Mountain views from the pool. This beautiful, large two bedroom, 2.5 bath (F, F, 1/2) condo located in the heart of Palm Springs on Baristo Rd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
2571 Savanna Way
2571 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2023 sqft
The Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great stay or respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1009 St Lucia Circle
1009 Saint Lucia Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1576 sqft
SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
470 N Villa Court
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
589 sqft
Upgraded unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom top floor corner unit condo. Best location in the building with an extra dining room window providing extra light within and spectacular mountain views.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68443 Paseo Real
68443 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Cathedral Canyon Country Club - Located in the heart of Cathedral City is this stunning condominium in a gated golf course community. Amenities everywhere plus a clubhouse restaurant! A beautiful 18-hole course with greenbelt nearly everywhere.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
30620 Pauline Avenue
30620 Pauline Avenue, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Remodeled Pool Home in Cat City! - Resort style backyard is the perfect place to spend our hot summers! Welcome to this splendid remodeled home offered as a long term rental.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28431 Avenida Duquesa
28431 Avenida Duquesa, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1498 sqft
3 Bedroom Pool Home in Panorama Park - This is the one you've been waiting for. This 3 Bedroom home is located in the desirable Panoroma Park in Cathedral City. This home features a spectacular private backyard with a large resort style pool and spa.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72600 Sun Valley Lane
72600 Sun Valley Lane, Palm Desert, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6100 sqft
Contemporary View Estate, Pool/Spa - Property Id: 266559 Custom built home on an elevated lot with expansive northern mountain and city views.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
72781 Fleetwood Cir
72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1223 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum! Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands! This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
3 La Cerra Circle
3 La Cerra Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath 1320 sq. ft. Located on the 9th fairway in a nice cul-de-sac close to the main entrance. Pool just one unit away and just a block away from the clubhouse. Open floor plan with great natural light and courtyard entry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
72632 Raven Road
72632 Raven Road, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Stunning end unit with panoramic mountain views from Living, Dining and each bedroom. Great location, close to El Paseo, directly across the street from 1 of 2 sparkling pools and spas. Walk out your door to 26 miles of hiking and biking trails.
City Guide for Palm Springs, CA

"Palm Springs - I Love You, you mean so much to me, that warm sunshine above you, just sets my spirit free" -- Danney Ball, Palm Springs I Love You

Palm Springs is a reference to both the native California fan palm and an older Spanish name for the region ("The Palm of Gods Hand") is the kind of city that can exist only in California: a mess of neon lights and kitschy hotels sitting next to stunning modernist architecture and gorgeous desert landscapes. Originally a Native American settlement a gazillion years ago, the growth of Palm Springs coincided with the growth of Hollywood in the 1900s, when movie stars sought to escape L.A.'s noise for this idyllic desert location. As a city, Palm Springs was imagined in the afterglow of The Big Orange to the west, which is why the area is unapologetically kitschy and unashamedly extravagant. Where else in the world are you going to find a 20-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe in her famous white dress? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palm Springs, CA

Finding an apartment in Palm Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

