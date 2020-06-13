43 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA
"Palm Springs - I Love You, you mean so much to me, that warm sunshine above you, just sets my spirit free" -- Danney Ball, Palm Springs I Love You
Palm Springs is a reference to both the native California fan palm and an older Spanish name for the region ("The Palm of Gods Hand") is the kind of city that can exist only in California: a mess of neon lights and kitschy hotels sitting next to stunning modernist architecture and gorgeous desert landscapes. Originally a Native American settlement a gazillion years ago, the growth of Palm Springs coincided with the growth of Hollywood in the 1900s, when movie stars sought to escape L.A.'s noise for this idyllic desert location. As a city, Palm Springs was imagined in the afterglow of The Big Orange to the west, which is why the area is unapologetically kitschy and unashamedly extravagant. Where else in the world are you going to find a 20-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe in her famous white dress? See more
Finding an apartment in Palm Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.