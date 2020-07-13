Apartment List
/
CA
/
palm springs
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:31 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
Los Compadres
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Historic Tennis Club
251 Calle Tranquillo
251 Calle Tranquillo, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2090 sqft
May - Oct 2020 - $4500/mo, Nov/Dec 2020 - $5500, Jan - April 2021 $6500/mo - Location, location, location in the HEART of Downtown Palm Springs.

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sonora Sunrise
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Melody Ranch
2345 S Cherokee Way
2345 S Cherokee Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
960 sqft
This is the one! Tastefully renovated and furnished 2 Bed condo is offered long term only.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Desert Highland - Gateway Estates
503 Paragon Loop
503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
762 Skylar Lane
762 Skylar Lane, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2972 sqft
Lennar's Avant Home at Escena Palm Springs! AMAZING, BIG, BEAUTIFUL HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE! SOLAR POWERED HOME! - This is a One of a Kind Home right on the golf course! You will be welcomed home to custom 18x18 porcelain tile in the entry, living

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
470 N. Villa Ct, #204
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
589 sqft
Uptown Furnished Condominium,Long Term - Racket Club West,set just a few blocks from Palm Canyon Drive. Bldg 8-470. A quiet setting in the back with a view.Enjoy a furnished,1 bedroom 1 bath retreat.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club West
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melody Ranch
2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A
2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Renovated Canyon Sands Condo! - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2995 Sundance E Circle
2995 Sundance Circle East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1855 sqft
2995 Sundance E Circle Available 08/07/20 Sundance Resort 2995 - This is a wonderful upgraded condo in the exclusive, gated community of Sundance Resorts. Minutes from downtown, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Midtown Palm Springs
1150 E Amado Road
1150 East Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
633 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease this nicely upgraded unit located in the highly desirable Casa Verde complex. It is ideally located in central Palm Springs.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sonora Sunrise
1009 St Lucia Circle
1009 Saint Lucia Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1576 sqft
SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3617 Quiet Side St
3617 Quiet Side Street, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
833 sqft
3617 Quiet Side St Available 08/01/20 Palermo,UNFIRNISHED,Long Term - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo with wonderful mountain views in the gated 2007 community of Palermo,off Indian Canyon in Palm Springs! Enjoy dramatic modern architecture,

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Palm Springs Villas
675 Los Felices Cir N #J115
675 N Los Felices Cir W, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II #115 - Ground Floor, faces Pool, Amazing Mountain Views, Parking Steps Away. Welcome to your home-away-from-home, a pleasant and quiet ground floor unit at Palm Springs Villas II.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baristo
233 Villorrio Drive East #33
233 Villorrio Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1521 sqft
2 Bedroom Gem of A Home in Villorrio! - This is a gem of a home close to Downtown Palm Springs offering mountain views and homey vibes. You'll walk into your private courtyard with steps leading directly to living area with high ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert La Palme. Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Long term 7-12 months- or- Seasonal term 3-6 months,with a $200 adder for owner paid utilities.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baristo
871 E. Arenas Road
871 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1176 sqft
Casita Arenas Furnished Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. An 'all inclusive' monthly term is available at $2395/month.Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Racquet Club Estates
653 E Spencer Drive
653 East Spencer Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
653 E Spencer Drive Available 08/07/20 Spencer Mid-Century Modern - This professionally decorated, Palm Springs 3 bedroom 2 bath Mid-Century Modern home is located in Racquet Club Estates close to the heart of Palm Springs best shopping,

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Baristo
1518 E. Baristo Road
1518 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1737 sqft
1518 E. Baristo Road Available 08/01/20 48 @ Baristo Modern 3 bedroom Condo for lease with Private Pool/Spa - Coming Soon! Modern splendor in this very clean 3 bedroom 2 bath, UN-FURNISHED unit in the gated community of 48 @ Barristo.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Uptown Palm Springs
4141 Sadao Court
4141 Sadao Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2060 sqft
Brand New Pool Home in Escena! - **Seasonal rental is not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Sonora Sunrise
2343 Via Sonoma
2343 Via Sonoma, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1710 sqft
Single level and spacious 3 Bedroom condo in Saddlerock Estates! This home features porcelain tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, plantation shutters, and an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Corridor
2600 S Palm Canyon Drive
2600 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1590 sqft
Enjoy your 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome style condo nestled at the base of the mountains with incredible peaceful views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Canyon Corridor
351 E Via Carisma
351 Via Carisma, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1170 sqft
Bright and spacious dual master condo in the south end with stunning views of the San Jacinto mountains! Relax in your living room overlooking your on-site tennis and pickle ball courts or lounge in a pool just steps away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4271 Palladio CT.
4271 Palladio Court, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1972 sqft
Beautiful Home - Escena, Unfurnished - Property Id: 309278 Modern with multiple upgrades, single level, 2 bedroom with office/den, single-family home at Escena, Palm Springs. High ceilings and clerestory throughout.
City Guide for Palm Springs, CA

"Palm Springs - I Love You, you mean so much to me, that warm sunshine above you, just sets my spirit free" -- Danney Ball, Palm Springs I Love You

Palm Springs is a reference to both the native California fan palm and an older Spanish name for the region ("The Palm of Gods Hand") is the kind of city that can exist only in California: a mess of neon lights and kitschy hotels sitting next to stunning modernist architecture and gorgeous desert landscapes. Originally a Native American settlement a gazillion years ago, the growth of Palm Springs coincided with the growth of Hollywood in the 1900s, when movie stars sought to escape L.A.'s noise for this idyllic desert location. As a city, Palm Springs was imagined in the afterglow of The Big Orange to the west, which is why the area is unapologetically kitschy and unashamedly extravagant. Where else in the world are you going to find a 20-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe in her famous white dress? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Palm Springs, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Palm Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs 3 BedroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with GaragePalm Springs Apartments with GymPalm Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Springs Apartments with ParkingPalm Springs Apartments with Pool
Palm Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Springs Furnished ApartmentsPalm Springs Luxury PlacesPalm Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College