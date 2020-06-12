Apartment List
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA

Mountain Gate
1 Unit Available
1068 Mira Luna
1068 Mira Luna, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1630 sqft
Move in Now! 3 BD, 2 Bath in gated community with pools, spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, BBQ area, and playground. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, center island and pantry.

Taquitz Canyon River Estates
1 Unit Available
870 E San Lorenzo Rd
870 San Lorenzo Road, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2300 sqft
New 3 BR Furnished Private Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 265107 2300 sq ft home on 11,000 sq ft lot. Pool and Spa, with cascading water fountain feature Lagoon-style, Pebble Tec saltwater pool with sunbathing shelf.

Racquet Club Estates
1 Unit Available
653 E Spencer Drive
653 East Spencer Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
653 E Spencer Drive Available 08/07/20 Spencer Mid-Century Modern - This professionally decorated, Palm Springs 3 bedroom 2 bath Mid-Century Modern home is located in Racquet Club Estates close to the heart of Palm Springs best shopping,

Gene Autry
1 Unit Available
2330 N Los Alamos Rd
2330 North Los Alamos Road, Palm Springs, CA
2330 N Los Alamos Rd Available 06/15/20 4 Bd/ 2 Bath House with pool in Palm Springs **Desert Properties *** - Coming Soon!!!!! Completely Remodeled, 4 bedroom House in the beautiful Palm Springs ,located at 2330 N.

Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
1344 Esperanza Trl
1344 Esperanza Trail, Palm Springs, CA
SHORT TERM RENTAL!!! 30-Day Minimum! CALL FOR SPECIALS THRU SEPTEMBER 2019!! This 4-bedroom 3 bath home is located in the FOUR SEASONS Community of Palm Springs! With picturesque views of the mountains, patio, and private swimming pool.

1 Unit Available
421 N Farrell Dr
421 North Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1375 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (3 Day Minimum)... PS ID# of 3695 NEW LISTING OF REMODELED PROPERTY! Enjoy mountain views, beautiful sunrises and gorgeous sunsets from the backyard pool and jacuzzi and most every room.

Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
2571 Savanna Way
2571 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2023 sqft
The Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great stay or respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

Demuth Park West
1 Unit Available
3861 E Camino San Miguel
3861 E Camino San Miguel, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1500 sqft
Beautiful mid-century style home behind the red door! The property is completely enclosed and gated for your quiet enjoyment. This pristine vacation rental has lovely lush landscaping in your private courtyard.

Sunrise Park
1 Unit Available
2260 Terry Lane
2260 East Terry Lane, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Vacant and available now Large lot and pool, mid century single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, living room, Fireplace dining area, in Palm Springs, water, pool service, tree trimming included with rent.

1 Unit Available
1463 E Gem Circle
1463 East Gem Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1475 sqft
Rented Nov. 2018 - May 2019. Beautiful Vacation Rental. This outstanding, pristine, and beautiful seasonal rental has everything for your enjoyment! Nicely decorated for complete and total relaxation.

Historic Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
251 Calle Tranquillo
251 Calle Tranquillo, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2090 sqft
May - Oct 2020 - $4500/mo, Nov/Dec 2020 - $5500, Jan - April 2021 $6500/mo - Location, location, location in the HEART of Downtown Palm Springs.

1 Unit Available
4650 Kellogg Way
4650 Kellogg Way, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2915 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bedroom Escena Pool home available for the season! This contemporary home is located on a corner lot offering a vast private backyard with wrap around views.

Taquitz Canyon River Estates
1 Unit Available
195 E Ocotillo Avenue
195 Ocotillo Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1730 sqft
Stately beyond imagination. Turnkey-Furnished. Charming Old World Spanish style home tucked away on a quiet street in the coveted South Palm Springs neighborhood of Tahquitz River Estates. Three Bedrooms, Three Baths, with spacious detached Casita.

Desert Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2750 N Chuperosa Road
2750 North Chuperosa Road, Palm Springs, CA
Cozy comfortable and recently updated four bedroom two bath residence is the perfect long term lease. Fully furnished, the open floor plan highlights great spaces perfect for entertaining.

Demuth Park West
1 Unit Available
913 Arroyo Vista Drive
913 East Arroyo Vista Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1210 sqft
Completely remodeled pool home in Demuth Park. Home has been tastefully furnished and ready for move-in. Home features 3 bedrooms with ceramic floors, stainless steel appliances, glass garage door for one car garage.

Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1009 St Lucia Circle
1009 Saint Lucia Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1576 sqft
SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage.

Desert Highland - Gateway Estates
1 Unit Available
503 Paragon Loop
503 Paragon Loop, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
3 bedroom, 3 bath, 1738 sq ft. Upstairs has dual master suites, both with double vanity sinks and walk in showers. Both have walk in closets and sliding glass doors to a private deck. The laundry room is upstairs and another outdoor deck.

Mountain Gate
1 Unit Available
1092 Vista Sol
1092 Vista Sol, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1630 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BD, 2 Bath home. Furnished. Park like back yard. Includes appliances. Tenant pays utilities and cable, Landlord pays gardening and HOA. Kitchen has granite counters, center island, pantry and stainless appliances.

Canyon Corridor
1 Unit Available
2436 S SIERRA MADRE
2436 Sierra Madre Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1726 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2436 S SIERRA MADRE in Palm Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
541 North CERRITOS Drive
541 North Cerritos Drive, Palm Springs, CA
If you're looking for the perfect temporary residence in a great Palm Springs neighborhood, here it is! This spacious home sits on a large lot with fabulous mountain views and a private backyard oasis.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs

Rancho Ramon
1 Unit Available
30620 Pauline Avenue
30620 Pauline Avenue, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom Remodeled Pool Home in Cat City! - Resort style backyard is the perfect place to spend our hot summers! Welcome to this splendid remodeled home offered as a long term rental.

1 Unit Available
29488 W Laguna Drive
29488 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.

1 Unit Available
67385 Zuni Court
67385 Zuni Ct, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2101 sqft
Dramatic modern open concept home with amazing pool and spa. Available for 30 day seasonal and/or 1 week minimum STVR Permit #016502 6 Persons. Desert Princess Palm Springs.

Cathedral Canyon Country Club
1 Unit Available
68563 Paseo Real
68563 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1505 sqft
Cozy Townhome condo is the perfect place to call your winter home! Located inside the gates of Cathedral Canyon Country Club, this condo features a homey vibe.

June 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report. Palm Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Springs rents held steady over the past month

Palm Springs rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Springs stand at $939 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,175 for a two-bedroom. Palm Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Palm Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Palm Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palm Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,175 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Palm Springs.
    • While Palm Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Springs than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Palm Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

