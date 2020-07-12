/
/
/
araby commons
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:30 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Araby Commons, Palm Springs, CA
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23
1881 Araby Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2184 sqft
Short Term Rental ... Call for Rates. Located in popular Coco Cabana on Fee Land in South Palm Springs, this spacious 2BR/2Bath renovated, end unit condo boasts 2184 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Araby Commons
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2345 S Cherokee Way
2345 S Cherokee Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
960 sqft
This is the one! Tastefully renovated and furnished 2 Bed condo is offered long term only.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1009 St Lucia Circle
1009 Saint Lucia Circle, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1576 sqft
SEASONAL AVAILABLE!! Well maintained condo in the Sunrise Villas of South Palm Springs. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including an office space. Washer and dryer are located inside the unit with direct access to the garage.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
500 S Farrell Drive
500 Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Seasonal Rental in Mesquite Country Club - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is a fantastic Seasonal (Short-Term) Rental.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2343 Via Sonoma
2343 Via Sonoma, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1710 sqft
Single level and spacious 3 Bedroom condo in Saddlerock Estates! This home features porcelain tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, plantation shutters, and an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Farrell Dr. B-9
505 S Farrell Dr, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo - Property Id: 302634 Pristine lower level fully furnished, completely renovated condo with custom flooring, plantation shutters throughout, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances surrounded by new kitchen
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2488 Miramonte Cir W #A
2488 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1180 sqft
2488 Miramonte Cir W #A Available 08/01/20 Canyon Sands Seasonal/Monthly Rental Villa - Fully furnished level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, desirable 'A' villa with high open beamed ceilings. Private patio/yard w/BBQ.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2701 E Mesquite Avenue
2701 East Mesquite Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1175 sqft
Lower unit with outstanding view and location in in popular Phase 4 in gated Mesquite CC. Greenbelt view to pool and mountains from your patio and master bedroom. Tiled floors in the main areas.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1182 Holly Oak Circle
1182 Holly Oak Circle, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1518 sqft
1182 Holly Oak Circle Available 09/01/20 'Sunrise East' Executive Furnished Utopia Home - Centrally located in Palm Springs in a very charming and picturesque setting. 7 month term lease desired. Price given for a tenancy through December,2020.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209
1655 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Palm Springs Condo - This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is simply stunning, It comes fully furnished with exquisite furnishings.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2308 Paseo Del Rey
2308 Paseo Del Rey, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1967 sqft
Beautiful Canyon Estates rare free standing 2 bedroom/2 bath home in just under 2000 sqft. This property is in pristine condition with white tile floors as well as vinyl wood grain floors in the living and bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
965 E Twin Palms Drive
965 East Twin Palms Drive, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1600 sqft
The perfect rental Palm Springs mid-century modern. Walking to shopping center is 5 minutes away. This location is premier. Beautiful views of the mountains and some up the sun in this private pool. Golf minutes away.
Results within 5 miles of Araby Commons
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:43am
7 Units Available
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
648 sqft
Reflecting a passion for luxury and stylishness, the residences at La Ventana Apartments present a compelling portrait of refined apartment living nestled in a well-kept location.
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
762 Skylar Lane
762 Skylar Lane, Palm Springs, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2972 sqft
Lennar's Avant Home at Escena Palm Springs! AMAZING, BIG, BEAUTIFUL HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE! SOLAR POWERED HOME! - This is a One of a Kind Home right on the golf course! You will be welcomed home to custom 18x18 porcelain tile in the entry, living
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
470 N. Villa Ct, #204
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
589 sqft
Uptown Furnished Condominium,Long Term - Racket Club West,set just a few blocks from Palm Canyon Drive. Bldg 8-470. A quiet setting in the back with a view.Enjoy a furnished,1 bedroom 1 bath retreat.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2825 Los Felices Rd Unit 208
2825 North Los Felices Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
580 sqft
PS Villas I #208 - APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) Hit Apply Now Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee All applicants must have the
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5300 E Waverly Drive #B4
5300 East Waverly Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Seasonal 1Bed with a Den in Palm Springs Golf and Tennis - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2350 Miramonte Circle E, Unit A
2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Renovated Canyon Sands Condo! - **Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2995 Sundance E Circle
2995 Sundance Circle East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1855 sqft
2995 Sundance E Circle Available 08/07/20 Sundance Resort 2995 - This is a wonderful upgraded condo in the exclusive, gated community of Sundance Resorts. Minutes from downtown, restaurants and shopping.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
27205 Landau Blvd
27205 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1727 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary 3 bed/2 bath beautifully FURNISHED/UNFURNISHED home! - AVAILABLE NOW! This vibrant and chic 3 bedroom private residence includes a spacious yard inclusive to your very own PRIVATE POOL and is ready for an immediate long
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
28834 Isleta Court
28834 Isleta Ct, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Nice 2 BR available for both seasonal 30 day or weekly. STVR Permit ##016310 Max 4 persons.Desert Princess Palm Springs.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
29488 W Laguna Drive
29488 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CALake Elsinore, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CA
Bermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CACathedral City, CARancho Mirage, CAThousand Palms, CAIndian Wells, CA