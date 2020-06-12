Apartment List
156 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Los Compadres
1 Unit Available
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
975 sqft
At Desert Flower, our goal is to make our residents smile. And, all modesty aside, we do this pretty well. Matter of fact, our residents rated us 5 plus Stars for service, in a recent nationwide survey.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Araby Commons
11 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
939 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Historic Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
247 S Cahuilla Rd
247 South Cahuilla Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
2328 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days)! Located in the Historic Tennis Club District and just a five-minute stroll to S. Palm Canyon Road shops, restaurants and entertainment. Extraordinary Town Home (2 bed/2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Miraleste Palms
1 Unit Available
760 E Cottonwood Rd Apt 2
760 East Cottonwood Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
816 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL Condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, completely furnished and assigned parking. All with picturesque views of the San Jacinto Mountains, a night sky full of stars, and community pool to enjoy day and night.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
2314 Savanna Way
2314 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2023 sqft
This Four Seasons Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great long term stay or shorter respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Araby Commons
1 Unit Available
1881 S Araby Dr Unit 23
1881 Araby Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2184 sqft
Available only through December 2019! Short Term Rental...Call for Rates. Located in popular Coco Cabana on Fee Land in South Palm Springs, this spacious 3BR/2Bath renovated, end unit condo boasts 2184 sq. ft.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Warm Sands
1 Unit Available
668 Dunes Court
668 Dunes Ct, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1530 sqft
Turnkey/Furnished-Dramatic Mid-Century modern home in desirable, gated 12 home enclave of Dunes Court located in South Palm Springs. Remodeled & highly upgraded with professional decoration by Palm Springs designer Christopher Kennedy.

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1934 Grand Bahama Drive
1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1391 sqft
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3548 Foothill Avenue
3548 Foothill Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1129 sqft
This beautiful modern condo is designer decorated with contemporary touches! High vaulted 12'6 ceilings in the living room/dining room with clerestory windows and gorgeous mountain views! Master bedroom is ensuite with a large walk-in closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2308 Paseo Del Rey
2308 Paseo Del Rey, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1967 sqft
Beautiful Canyon Estates rare free standing 2 bedroom/2 bath home in just under 2000 sqft. This property is in pristine condition with white tile floors as well as vinyl wood grain floors in the living and bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Melody Ranch
1 Unit Available
2350 Miramonte Circle
2350 Mira Monte Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is your opportunity to rent a fully remodeled Villa in desirable Canyon Sands. This seasonal rental features two spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
500 S Farrell Drive
500 Farrell Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
**Unit not available to rent during shelter-in place mandate.** This is a fantastic Seasonal (Short-Term) Rental. This property is an upper unit, balcony off living room overlooks pool area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Canyon Corridor
1 Unit Available
351 E Via Carisma
351 Via Carisma, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1170 sqft
Bright and spacious dual master condo in the south end with stunning views of the San Jacinto mountains! Relax in your living room overlooking your on-site tennis and pickle ball courts or lounge in a pool just steps away.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2701 E Mesquite Avenue
2701 East Mesquite Avenue, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1175 sqft
Lower unit with outstanding view and location in in popular Phase 4 in gated Mesquite CC. Greenbelt view to pool and mountains from your patio and master bedroom. Tiled floors in the main areas.

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Araby Commons
1 Unit Available
1818 Sandcliff Rd
1818 Sandcliff Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1764 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Garden Villas Condo - Property Id: 287494 MUST SEE, A MID-CENTURY CLASSIC! Located in a quiet low-density complex in South Palm Springs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Baristo
1 Unit Available
871 E. Arenas Road
871 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1176 sqft
871 E. Arenas Road Available 06/15/20 Casita Arenas Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units.

1 of 27

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
353 Via Escuela #219
353 East via Escuela, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1183 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Bungalow in Riviera Gardens - LONG TERM RENTAL 12 MONTHS+ ONLY! This single level 2 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow is beautifully furnished and oh so cozy. Saltillo tile in the main living area with new carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Sonora Sunrise
1 Unit Available
1182 Holly Oak Circle
1182 Holly Oak Circle, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1518 sqft
1182 Holly Oak Circle Available 08/01/20 'Sunrise East' Executive Utopia Home - Centrally located in Palm Springs in a very charming and picturesque setting. 7-12 month term lease desired. Price given for a tenancy through December,2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Chino Canyon
1 Unit Available
2032 Mira Vista
2032 North Mira Vista Way, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1088 sqft
Casa De Oro - Available Now Wonderful unit in Casa De Oro, located adjacent to one of the best neighborhoods in Central Palm Springs, Old Las Palmas.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Indian Canyons
1 Unit Available
2210 S Calle Palo Fierro
2210 South Calle Palo Fierro, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Canyon Country Club Colony! This 2 bed 2 bath unit has been updated from top to bottom, with master craftsmanship evident all throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
365 N Saturmino Dr., #5
365 North Saturmino Drive, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
Sunrise Park, Long Term - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath condo.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Springs

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
1542 E Baristo Rd
1542 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1475 sqft
Mountain views from the pool. This beautiful, large two bedroom, 2.5 bath (F, F, 1/2) condo located in the heart of Palm Springs on Baristo Rd.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
67627 Cielo Court
67627 Cielo Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
29138 Desert Princess Drive
29138 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1212 sqft
Amazing remodeled lakefront 2BR with PRIVATE SPA. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.

June 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Springs Rent Report. Palm Springs rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Springs rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Springs rents held steady over the past month

Palm Springs rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Springs stand at $939 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,175 for a two-bedroom. Palm Springs' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Palm Springs, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Palm Springs rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Palm Springs, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Palm Springs is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palm Springs' median two-bedroom rent of $1,175 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Palm Springs.
    • While Palm Springs' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Springs than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Palm Springs.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

