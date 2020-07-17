1950 S Palm Canyon Drive

Amenities

You should see this beautifully remodeled one-bedroom, pool-side condo in the tranquil and highly desirable gated community of Sandstone Villas, located close to downtown in the south area of Palm Springs. It has spectacular mountain views from the back patio, which includes a wooden deck, trees and plenty of privacy. The Kitchen has been remodeled and it includes stainless-steel appliances. The spacious bedroom has access to the patio and the bathroom has been fully remodeled. Other improvements include; washer/gas dryer in the unit, ceiling fans, upgraded front door, and double pane windows. Amenities include; swimming pools & spas, tennis courts, barbecue areas, ping pong and pool tables, a multi-sports court, gym, and sauna. And you will love the low wind area and the closeness to shops and restaurants that this condo offers. All these with low HOA fees that pay for gas, water, trash and maintenance.