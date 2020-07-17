All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

1950 S Palm Canyon Drive

1950 South Palm Canyon Drive · (949) 444-1040
Location

1950 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
You should see this beautifully remodeled one-bedroom, pool-side condo in the tranquil and highly desirable gated community of Sandstone Villas, located close to downtown in the south area of Palm Springs. It has spectacular mountain views from the back patio, which includes a wooden deck, trees and plenty of privacy. The Kitchen has been remodeled and it includes stainless-steel appliances. The spacious bedroom has access to the patio and the bathroom has been fully remodeled. Other improvements include; washer/gas dryer in the unit, ceiling fans, upgraded front door, and double pane windows. Amenities include; swimming pools & spas, tennis courts, barbecue areas, ping pong and pool tables, a multi-sports court, gym, and sauna. And you will love the low wind area and the closeness to shops and restaurants that this condo offers. All these with low HOA fees that pay for gas, water, trash and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive have any available units?
1950 S Palm Canyon Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive have?
Some of 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1950 S Palm Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 S Palm Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
