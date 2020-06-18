1934 Grand Bahama Drive

Amenities

Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi. The back patio is a private retreat ready for a secluded cocktail, a little music, a good book, or an enjoyable evening with a friend. Lots of green space. Tennis courts, Pickle Ball courts, pools & Jacuzzis. Single car shared garage. A personal laundry room. Close to downtown and all the best Palm Springs has to offer. May submit small pets. Convenient to dog walks around the nearby luxury neighborhoods, golf course, and natural floral wash. Bicycle paths abound in all directions. Smokers need not apply. Tenant to carry renter's insurance and sign the attached Owner's Lease Addendum. tenant pays electric, gas, and water. Owner pays HOA + trash. Garage is a single space. Neighbor shares garage.