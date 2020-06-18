All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:53 PM

1934 Grand Bahama Drive

1934 Grand Bahama Drive East · (760) 567-7646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1934 Grand Bahama Drive East, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Sonora Sunrise

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Modern, Bright and Clean. This swinging 1972 condo has all the groovy of classic Palm Springs. Fully furnished in stylish decor and just steps away from the pool. Mountain views abound in the front of the home and around the pool/Jacuzzi. The back patio is a private retreat ready for a secluded cocktail, a little music, a good book, or an enjoyable evening with a friend. Lots of green space. Tennis courts, Pickle Ball courts, pools & Jacuzzis. Single car shared garage. A personal laundry room. Close to downtown and all the best Palm Springs has to offer. May submit small pets. Convenient to dog walks around the nearby luxury neighborhoods, golf course, and natural floral wash. Bicycle paths abound in all directions. Smokers need not apply. Tenant to carry renter's insurance and sign the attached Owner's Lease Addendum. tenant pays electric, gas, and water. Owner pays HOA + trash. Garage is a single space. Neighbor shares garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Grand Bahama Drive have any available units?
1934 Grand Bahama Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 Grand Bahama Drive have?
Some of 1934 Grand Bahama Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Grand Bahama Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Grand Bahama Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Grand Bahama Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 Grand Bahama Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1934 Grand Bahama Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1934 Grand Bahama Drive does offer parking.
Does 1934 Grand Bahama Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 Grand Bahama Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Grand Bahama Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1934 Grand Bahama Drive has a pool.
Does 1934 Grand Bahama Drive have accessible units?
No, 1934 Grand Bahama Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Grand Bahama Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1934 Grand Bahama Drive has units with dishwashers.
