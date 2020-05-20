All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:50 PM

1552 S CAMINO REAL

1552 South Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

1552 South Camino Real, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
FURNISHED 1+1 condo with classic mountain views in a fantastic South Palm Springs location! Available for 12+ month lease, this upgraded unit features an upgraded kitchen, separate dining room, covered balcony with slider access from both living and bedroom. Top (3rd) floor unit at Biltmore Phase III, with both stair and elevator access. Covered balcony includes furniture to enjoy the views and fresh air. Very large, gated community pool area, with spa and outdoor bbq area. Unit comes with one dedicated carport space. Shared laundry rooms. This well maintained community is very close to Koffi South, The Ace Hotel, and many restaurants and amenities. One small pet may be considered, with extra fee. Gas, water and trash are INCLUDED in rent. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable and internet. Updates include paint, carpet in bedroom. Available immediately. Non smoking unit. This is not a short term rental. With the stunning views and end unit location, this will likely go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1552 S CAMINO REAL have any available units?
1552 S CAMINO REAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Springs, CA.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1552 S CAMINO REAL have?
Some of 1552 S CAMINO REAL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1552 S CAMINO REAL currently offering any rent specials?
1552 S CAMINO REAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1552 S CAMINO REAL pet-friendly?
Yes, 1552 S CAMINO REAL is pet friendly.
Does 1552 S CAMINO REAL offer parking?
Yes, 1552 S CAMINO REAL offers parking.
Does 1552 S CAMINO REAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1552 S CAMINO REAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1552 S CAMINO REAL have a pool?
Yes, 1552 S CAMINO REAL has a pool.
Does 1552 S CAMINO REAL have accessible units?
No, 1552 S CAMINO REAL does not have accessible units.
Does 1552 S CAMINO REAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1552 S CAMINO REAL does not have units with dishwashers.
