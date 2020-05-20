1552 S CAMINO REAL

Amenities

FURNISHED 1+1 condo with classic mountain views in a fantastic South Palm Springs location! Available for 12+ month lease, this upgraded unit features an upgraded kitchen, separate dining room, covered balcony with slider access from both living and bedroom. Top (3rd) floor unit at Biltmore Phase III, with both stair and elevator access. Covered balcony includes furniture to enjoy the views and fresh air. Very large, gated community pool area, with spa and outdoor bbq area. Unit comes with one dedicated carport space. Shared laundry rooms. This well maintained community is very close to Koffi South, The Ace Hotel, and many restaurants and amenities. One small pet may be considered, with extra fee. Gas, water and trash are INCLUDED in rent. Tenant responsible for electricity, cable and internet. Updates include paint, carpet in bedroom. Available immediately. Non smoking unit. This is not a short term rental. With the stunning views and end unit location, this will likely go quick!