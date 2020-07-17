All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

1150 E Amado Road

1150 East Amado Road · (760) 617-1054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 East Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Midtown Palm Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 16b1 · Avail. now

$1,375

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 633 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
tennis court
Excellent opportunity to lease this nicely upgraded unit located in the highly desirable Casa Verde complex. It is ideally located in central Palm Springs. Walk or bike all over since you are in close proximity to all of what downtown Palm Springs has to offer, Shopping, restaurants, casino, convention center and also the new hockey-entertainment arena coming in Fall 2021. Casa Verde offers 2 pools and spas, tennis courts, well maintained grounds and a putting green. Included in your monthly rent is water and trash. 1 assigned covered parking space. Casa Verde is a NO SMOKING complex. No pets. fico score minimum 650. Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 E Amado Road have any available units?
1150 E Amado Road has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 E Amado Road have?
Some of 1150 E Amado Road's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 E Amado Road currently offering any rent specials?
1150 E Amado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 E Amado Road pet-friendly?
No, 1150 E Amado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 1150 E Amado Road offer parking?
Yes, 1150 E Amado Road offers parking.
Does 1150 E Amado Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 E Amado Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 E Amado Road have a pool?
Yes, 1150 E Amado Road has a pool.
Does 1150 E Amado Road have accessible units?
No, 1150 E Amado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 E Amado Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 E Amado Road has units with dishwashers.
