Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1315 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
73455 Boxthorn Lane
73455 Boxthorn Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2221 sqft
This fabulous home is in the very exclusive, guard-gated Ironwood Country Club! Enjoy the Desert lifestyle just minutes from El Paseo Shopping, restaurants and more! Relax at the crystal clear community pool, just steps from the private patio,

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
73735 Jasmine Place
73735 Jasmine Place, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2917 sqft
What a view! What do they say Location Location Location and here it is. The moment you open the door to this special home all you see is the view! But look closer and here is what you will find.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
76915 Turendot Street
76915 Turendot Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1350 sqft
BOOKED Jan 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020. Available all other dates. $3900/ Month Lease rate.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook Street
43376 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
947 sqft
This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
73780 Grapevine Street
73780 Grapevine Street, Palm Desert, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,988
3220 sqft
This Attractive 5-bedroom 4-bath home with over 3000 square feet of living space is located just south of El Paseo. Nicely situated on the 12th Fairway of Shadow Mountain Golf Course offering stunning views of the golf course and mountains.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Brava
1 Unit Available
1021 Via Fortuna
1021 Via Fortuna, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Available now! Great Plan 1 in BRAVA available with no stairs! The unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with fireplace in nearly 1900 square feet of living space and attached 2 car garage! the kitchen is roomy with granite counters and

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
48846 Mescal Lane
48846 Mescal Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1735 sqft
Enjoy a spectacular large two bedroom + den with mountain views. The oversized patio with BBQ overlooks The Reserve Golf Club to the southeast. Tile floors, new carpeting in Master and ceiling fans throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
226 Castellana
226 Castellana South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1347 sqft
Great 2br condo boasting several fine upgrades including new appliances, paint, AC, plumbing fixtures, BBQ, and more. Entertaining enclosed rear patio just off the golf course with sprawling lake views.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
606 Mesa Grande Drive
606 Mesa Grande Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
Popular Open Great Room Floor Plan with private POOL/SPA located on an elevated lot with Beautiful Fairway, Lake & Mountain VIEWS. Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Bougainvillea 1 Home with Dining, Kitchen & Family Rooms open plan.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook St
43376 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
947 sqft
This highly sought after unit is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
887 Red Arrow Trail
887 Red Arrow Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3402 sqft
Awesome Views!! South-Facing Home on the Golf Course with Gorgeous Water, Fairway & Mountain Views in Beautiful Indian Ridge CC. Over 3400 sq.ft. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home. Formal Dining Room, Living Room/Den, & Family Room.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
73750 Desert Vista Court
73750 Desert Vista Court, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1248 sqft
Prime South Palm Desert location, just 2 minutes to world-class El Paseo, fine dining and shopping, entertainment and much more! Located in GATED Corsican Villas, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level property is ready for your personal touches.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
350 S Sierra Madre
350 Sierra Madre South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2055 sqft
Nicely upgraded end unit 3000 Plan, appx. 2000 sq. ft. Well appointed furnishings. Atrium has soothing waterfall. Beautiful roses off patio. Expansive golf course view, quiet location with a north view over the fairway.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
41368 Woodhaven Drive
41368 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1808 sqft
Seasonal rate. Wonderful condo in desirable Woodhaven Country Club, close to Tennis Gardens, shopping and freeway. Delightful 2 bedrooms plus den and 3 baths. Bedroom on the first floor has queen bed, tv and private full bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
45775 Juniper Circle
45775 Juniper Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1585 sqft
Bright open Courtyard Villa in Shadow Mountain Resort in South Palm Desert. Special resort atmosphere located just blocks away from El Paseo for shopping and great dining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
269 Santa Barbara Circle
269 Santa Barbara Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1584 sqft
West facing patio with nice views of the sprawling mountains. Great for a winter rental. Newer floor tiles, 2 Bedrooms and a den with sofa bed. King in Master, Twins in Guest. Cul de Sac street. Close to pool/spa.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
48660 Stoney Creek Lane
48660 Stoney Creek Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1184 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bath seasonal rental in Indian Hills, located in highly desirable South Palm Desert. This condo has a large master bedroom and full master bathroom. A Large living and dining area with a beautiful view. Large back patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38645 Dahlia Way
38645 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1549 sqft
Available for summer months for $2,500/mo. Adorable condo with absolutely gorgeous views! Available for monthly or seasonal. Very cute, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath condo in the popular Palm Valley Country Club.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palm Desert, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palm Desert renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

