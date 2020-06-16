740 Hawk Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets gym pool bocce court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court gym pool hot tub tennis court

3 BR 3.5 BA Single Family Home on the Golf Course in Beauutiful Indian Ridge CC. Popular Bougainvillea 1 Great Room Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room with Fireplace. Large Screen TV, Built-ins and Wet Bar. Built-in Sound Sound thru-out home. All Bedrooms have ensuite Baths, plus a lovely Powder Room. The Master Suite has a walk-in closet & large Bath with Shower, Spa Tub, and 2 Vanities. Indian Ridge CC features two 18 Hole Arnold Palmer Designed Golf Courses, 14 Tennis Courts, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, State-of-the Art Gym and Luxious Spa. Located minutes from Stores, Restaurants, Entertainment, El Paseo Shopping and the world famous Tennis Gardens. Home is overlooking Fairway #3 of the Grove Course on an elevated lot on a Quiet Interior street with Beautiful Mountain and Golf Course Views and just steps from community pools & Spas. Offered at $6500/month seasonal and $4500/month long-term. Spotless and Fully Furnished. Home is move-in ready for the season.