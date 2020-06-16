740 Hawk Hill

Amenities
3 BR 3.5 BA Single Family Home on the Golf Course in Beauutiful Indian Ridge CC. Popular Bougainvillea 1 Great Room Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room with Fireplace. Large Screen TV, Built-ins and Wet Bar. Built-in Sound Sound thru-out home. All Bedrooms have ensuite Baths, plus a lovely Powder Room. The Master Suite has a walk-in closet & large Bath with Shower, Spa Tub, and 2 Vanities. Indian Ridge CC features two 18 Hole Arnold Palmer Designed Golf Courses, 14 Tennis Courts, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, State-of-the Art Gym and Luxious Spa. Located minutes from Stores, Restaurants, Entertainment, El Paseo Shopping and the world famous Tennis Gardens. Home is overlooking Fairway #3 of the Grove Course on an elevated lot on a Quiet Interior street with Beautiful Mountain and Golf Course Views and just steps from community pools & Spas. Offered at $6500/month seasonal and $4500/month long-term. Spotless and Fully Furnished. Home is move-in ready for the season.