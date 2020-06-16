All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 740 Hawk Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
740 Hawk Hill
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

740 Hawk Hill

740 Hawk Hill Trail · (760) 895-7923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

740 Hawk Hill Trail, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
3 BR 3.5 BA Single Family Home on the Golf Course in Beauutiful Indian Ridge CC. Popular Bougainvillea 1 Great Room Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room with Fireplace. Large Screen TV, Built-ins and Wet Bar. Built-in Sound Sound thru-out home. All Bedrooms have ensuite Baths, plus a lovely Powder Room. The Master Suite has a walk-in closet & large Bath with Shower, Spa Tub, and 2 Vanities. Indian Ridge CC features two 18 Hole Arnold Palmer Designed Golf Courses, 14 Tennis Courts, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, State-of-the Art Gym and Luxious Spa. Located minutes from Stores, Restaurants, Entertainment, El Paseo Shopping and the world famous Tennis Gardens. Home is overlooking Fairway #3 of the Grove Course on an elevated lot on a Quiet Interior street with Beautiful Mountain and Golf Course Views and just steps from community pools & Spas. Offered at $6500/month seasonal and $4500/month long-term. Spotless and Fully Furnished. Home is move-in ready for the season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Hawk Hill have any available units?
740 Hawk Hill has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Hawk Hill have?
Some of 740 Hawk Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Hawk Hill currently offering any rent specials?
740 Hawk Hill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Hawk Hill pet-friendly?
No, 740 Hawk Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 740 Hawk Hill offer parking?
No, 740 Hawk Hill does not offer parking.
Does 740 Hawk Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 Hawk Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Hawk Hill have a pool?
Yes, 740 Hawk Hill has a pool.
Does 740 Hawk Hill have accessible units?
No, 740 Hawk Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Hawk Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 Hawk Hill has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 740 Hawk Hill?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity