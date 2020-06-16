All apartments in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA
41220 Woodhaven Drive W
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

41220 Woodhaven Drive W

41220 Woodhaven Drive West · (949) 235-7034
Location

41220 Woodhaven Drive West, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Woodhaven Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1808 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
furnished
Palm desert gem! Enjoy all that Palm Desert & Woodhaven Country Club offer while staying in this wonderfully appointed 2 story furnished retreat, which also has a fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Golf course/mountain views & located near the jacuzzi & pool, Enjoy the private golf course & tennis, plus the wonderful dining options in the Palm Desert/Palm Springs area....all that and more. Sleeps 6 in this spacious 2 bedroom + den model. The view from the yard is exceptional. Enjoy the sunrise & serenity from the patio. Lease for one or more months. Price includes utilities. Contact us to book your dates before they are snapped up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41220 Woodhaven Drive W have any available units?
41220 Woodhaven Drive W has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 41220 Woodhaven Drive W have?
Some of 41220 Woodhaven Drive W's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41220 Woodhaven Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
41220 Woodhaven Drive W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41220 Woodhaven Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 41220 Woodhaven Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 41220 Woodhaven Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 41220 Woodhaven Drive W does offer parking.
Does 41220 Woodhaven Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41220 Woodhaven Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41220 Woodhaven Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 41220 Woodhaven Drive W has a pool.
Does 41220 Woodhaven Drive W have accessible units?
No, 41220 Woodhaven Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 41220 Woodhaven Drive W have units with dishwashers?
No, 41220 Woodhaven Drive W does not have units with dishwashers.
