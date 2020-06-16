41220 Woodhaven Drive W

Amenities

Palm desert gem! Enjoy all that Palm Desert & Woodhaven Country Club offer while staying in this wonderfully appointed 2 story furnished retreat, which also has a fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Golf course/mountain views & located near the jacuzzi & pool, Enjoy the private golf course & tennis, plus the wonderful dining options in the Palm Desert/Palm Springs area....all that and more. Sleeps 6 in this spacious 2 bedroom + den model. The view from the yard is exceptional. Enjoy the sunrise & serenity from the patio. Lease for one or more months. Price includes utilities. Contact us to book your dates before they are snapped up!