40960 La Costa Circle

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Available 2021 SEASON. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club. One of the largest condos in the entire community, this home has been updated top to bottom, open floor plan kitchen with large kitchen island, granite slab countertops and new paint throughout. Attached 2-car garage with epoxy flooring and TONS of built in storage. Two large bathrooms with walk-in showers plus a separate jacuzzi tub. Extended patio with 180 degree mountain views and steps from the pool! As a tenant, you can enjoy the 18-hole golf course, 14 lighted tennis courts, 20 community pools. Come enjoy the sunshine in Palm Desert with golf/tennis benefits! Turnkey furnished (just bring your toothbrush!). All appliances and furniture included (W/D, fridge, wine fridge). Master- King. Guest- Queen. Guest 2- Memory Foam sleeper sofa.