Palm Desert, CA
40960 La Costa Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

40960 La Costa Circle

40960 La Costa Circle West · (760) 218-6070
Location

40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Palm Desert Resort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 2021 SEASON. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club. One of the largest condos in the entire community, this home has been updated top to bottom, open floor plan kitchen with large kitchen island, granite slab countertops and new paint throughout. Attached 2-car garage with epoxy flooring and TONS of built in storage. Two large bathrooms with walk-in showers plus a separate jacuzzi tub. Extended patio with 180 degree mountain views and steps from the pool! As a tenant, you can enjoy the 18-hole golf course, 14 lighted tennis courts, 20 community pools. Come enjoy the sunshine in Palm Desert with golf/tennis benefits! Turnkey furnished (just bring your toothbrush!). All appliances and furniture included (W/D, fridge, wine fridge). Master- King. Guest- Queen. Guest 2- Memory Foam sleeper sofa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40960 La Costa Circle have any available units?
40960 La Costa Circle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 40960 La Costa Circle have?
Some of 40960 La Costa Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40960 La Costa Circle currently offering any rent specials?
40960 La Costa Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40960 La Costa Circle pet-friendly?
No, 40960 La Costa Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 40960 La Costa Circle offer parking?
Yes, 40960 La Costa Circle does offer parking.
Does 40960 La Costa Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40960 La Costa Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40960 La Costa Circle have a pool?
Yes, 40960 La Costa Circle has a pool.
Does 40960 La Costa Circle have accessible units?
No, 40960 La Costa Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 40960 La Costa Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40960 La Costa Circle has units with dishwashers.
