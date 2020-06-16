All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:37 AM

38533 Nasturtium Way

38533 Nasturtium Way · (760) 600-6187
Location

38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Palm Valley Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1555 sqft

Amenities

For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ. This Townhouse has a popular floor plan of a great room with a mirrored wet bar,a built in desk/ office space, fireplace, plantation shutters and powder room. The kitchen was been recently upgraded with granite counter tops and new back splash, and has newer cabinets and appliances and ceramic tiles. On the second floor,2 bedrooms with en suites . The master bedroom has plantation shutters and a balcony that overlooks the mountains, lake and golf course. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38533 Nasturtium Way have any available units?
38533 Nasturtium Way has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 38533 Nasturtium Way have?
Some of 38533 Nasturtium Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38533 Nasturtium Way currently offering any rent specials?
38533 Nasturtium Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38533 Nasturtium Way pet-friendly?
No, 38533 Nasturtium Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 38533 Nasturtium Way offer parking?
Yes, 38533 Nasturtium Way does offer parking.
Does 38533 Nasturtium Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38533 Nasturtium Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38533 Nasturtium Way have a pool?
Yes, 38533 Nasturtium Way has a pool.
Does 38533 Nasturtium Way have accessible units?
No, 38533 Nasturtium Way does not have accessible units.
Does 38533 Nasturtium Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 38533 Nasturtium Way does not have units with dishwashers.
