38533 Nasturtium Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ. This Townhouse has a popular floor plan of a great room with a mirrored wet bar,a built in desk/ office space, fireplace, plantation shutters and powder room. The kitchen was been recently upgraded with granite counter tops and new back splash, and has newer cabinets and appliances and ceramic tiles. On the second floor,2 bedrooms with en suites . The master bedroom has plantation shutters and a balcony that overlooks the mountains, lake and golf course. 2 car garage.