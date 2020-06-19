210 Madrid Ave

Amenities

Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium. Recently renovated, with all new appliances. Custom interior paint. Featuring a 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Master has double sinks with upgraded Quartz and tile shower. Walk-in closet, with a mirrored second closet. Second bath has upgraded Granite and tiled shower. Kitchen has stainless appliances. Enjoy the lifestyle offered from this extended enclosed rear patio. With views of the 27-hole Ted Robinson designed championship Golf course, Fountain and mountains. Monterey CC has 18 tennis courts, 37 pools and spas, Club house, Fitness center, Pickle ball and Bocce ball. WIFI and Cable. Everything you need on your vacation. You will love Life at Monterey CC.