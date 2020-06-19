All apartments in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Ave

210 Madrid Avenue · (442) 227-2030
Location

210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum)

Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium. Recently renovated, with all new appliances. Custom interior paint. Featuring a 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. Master has double sinks with upgraded Quartz and tile shower. Walk-in closet, with a mirrored second closet. Second bath has upgraded Granite and tiled shower. Kitchen has stainless appliances. Enjoy the lifestyle offered from this extended enclosed rear patio. With views of the 27-hole Ted Robinson designed championship Golf course, Fountain and mountains. Monterey CC has 18 tennis courts, 37 pools and spas, Club house, Fitness center, Pickle ball and Bocce ball. WIFI and Cable. Everything you need on your vacation. You will love Life at Monterey CC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Madrid Ave have any available units?
210 Madrid Ave has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Madrid Ave have?
Some of 210 Madrid Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Madrid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
210 Madrid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Madrid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Madrid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 210 Madrid Ave offer parking?
No, 210 Madrid Ave does not offer parking.
Does 210 Madrid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Madrid Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Madrid Ave have a pool?
Yes, 210 Madrid Ave has a pool.
Does 210 Madrid Ave have accessible units?
No, 210 Madrid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Madrid Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Madrid Ave has units with dishwashers.
