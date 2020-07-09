All apartments in Pacifica
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

1375 Adobe Drive

1375 Adobe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1375 Adobe Drive, Pacifica, CA 94044
Linda Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Come enjoy Pacifica living at 1375 Adobe Dr. Based in Pacifica's 94044 area, moving to this community offers a wide variety of nearby attractions to take part in. It's time to get moving on finding your next place. Contact Liz at 4159667608 to see available showings.

Beautiful light filled home in Pacifica. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with renovated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious open kitchen and living space.

Coin operated washer and dryer on premise, with swimming pool ( closed until further notice due to COVID).

Home is internet ready

This location is in the Linda Mar neighborhood in Pacifica. Nearby parks include White Field, White Field Park and Sanchez Park.

Minutes away from Safeway, post office, other shoppings and Pacifica Piers.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1375-adobe-dr-pacifica-ca-94044-usa-unit-7/c380d3d3-4223-4c41-83bf-bec3dae8d747

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1375 Adobe Drive have any available units?
1375 Adobe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacifica, CA.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does 1375 Adobe Drive have?
Some of 1375 Adobe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1375 Adobe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Adobe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Adobe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Adobe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pacifica.
Does 1375 Adobe Drive offer parking?
No, 1375 Adobe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1375 Adobe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1375 Adobe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Adobe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1375 Adobe Drive has a pool.
Does 1375 Adobe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1375 Adobe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Adobe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1375 Adobe Drive has units with dishwashers.
