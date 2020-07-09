1375 Adobe Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool internet access oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Come enjoy Pacifica living at 1375 Adobe Dr. Based in Pacifica's 94044 area, moving to this community offers a wide variety of nearby attractions to take part in. It's time to get moving on finding your next place. Contact Liz at 4159667608 to see available showings.



Beautiful light filled home in Pacifica. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with renovated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious open kitchen and living space.



Coin operated washer and dryer on premise, with swimming pool ( closed until further notice due to COVID).



Home is internet ready



This location is in the Linda Mar neighborhood in Pacifica. Nearby parks include White Field, White Field Park and Sanchez Park.



Minutes away from Safeway, post office, other shoppings and Pacifica Piers.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1375-adobe-dr-pacifica-ca-94044-usa-unit-7/c380d3d3-4223-4c41-83bf-bec3dae8d747



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903528)