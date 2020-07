Amenities

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! OceanAire Apartment Homes is located in between San Francisco and San Bruno with ocean views in Pacifica, California close to Skyline College, San Francisco State University and Pacifica beaches. In the Pacifica School District the community offers easy freeway access to CA-1, 280, 101, 380 and the 35. The renovated apartment homes feature interiors with refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryers. Residents are invited to relax in the Jacuzzi, work out in the state-of-the-art gym, and enjoy free WiFi in the community clubhouse. OceanAire Apartment Homes is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.