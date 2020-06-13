Apartment List
303 Apartments for rent in Pacifica, CA with balcony

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,835
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,503
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Sharp Park
8 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,445
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Fairmont
15 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,717
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
West Sharp Park
3 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
804 sqft
Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, Cypress Pointe offers a fabulous oceanside living experience steps from the Pacific Ocean.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
West Sharp Park
2 Units Available
Seapointe
77 Paloma Avenue, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,579
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
810 sqft
Located in Pacifica, a beautiful Bay Area beach community, SeaPointe provides you with all the modern day conveniences you need set among the natural backdrop you desire.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pedro Point-Shelter Cove
1 Unit Available
252 Stanley Ave.
252 Stanley Avenue, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1935 sqft
Pedro Point panoramic ocean views - Property Id: 274305 Beautiful near beach cottage. 5 minute walk to Linda Mar Beach; surfing, paddle boarding, beach walks, whale watching.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor
1 Unit Available
425 Bally Way
425 Bally Way, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1801 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
Serramonte
28 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,085
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,022
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,995
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1700 sqft
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home Extremely safe, quiet area 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach Walk to restaurants and cafes Bright, open design:

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2206 Wexford Avenue
2206 Wexford Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,450
1670 sqft
Just Updated! 4 BED & 2.5 BATH Single Family Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling direct (650) 830-1415 or you can also email us by responding to this ad.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.

1 of 36

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
83 Southdale Avenue
83 Southdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1270 sqft
Great Daly City Family Home | 83 Southdale Ave, DC - Spacious home in great Daly City neighborhood, location, condition and affordable 4BR. Easy access to shops, transportation, schools, parks and freeways.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Sunshine Gardens
25 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,175
362 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,700
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Colma
6 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
$2,357
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,617
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Crestmoor
28 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hillside
2 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Serramonte
7 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,435
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,570
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
The Crossings
19 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pacifica, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pacifica renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

