Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

178 Apartments under $2,500 for rent in Pacifica, CA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
$
9 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,455
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
9 Units Available
East Sharp Park
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
968 sqft
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
West Sharp Park
1300 Palmetto Avenue
1300 Palmetto Avenue, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
500 sqft
The Cottages at Seaside - Property Id: 100400 The Cottages at Seaside have been thoughtfully designed to provide you with only the best! Open kitchens and expansive living areas are highlighted with breathtaking ocean views.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
443 Gateway Drive - 106
443 Gateway Drive, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 Gateway Drive - 106 in Pacifica. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Pacifica
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
$
29 Units Available
Serramonte
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
15 Units Available
Serramonte
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
St. Francis Heights
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
450 sqft
Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499 Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO · Very safe area · 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach · 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO Airport · 100% Remodeled & bright ·

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
391 Mandarin Way
391 Mandarin Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
717 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Come home to your own retreat in this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom corner unit in the desirable gated community of Crown Colony.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
391 Mandarin Drive
391 Mandarin Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 391 Mandarin Drive in Daly City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Pacifica
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Serramonte
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,355
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Avalon
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
980 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
1 Unit Available
Mills Estates
Burlingame West
1830 Sequoia Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a virtual tour of our community! Send us a message to book your tour.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hillside
125 Hillside Blvd
125 Hillside Boulevard, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private One Bedroom Near BART station - Property Id: 118412 We have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in this beautiful cozy single family home. 2 rooms are occupied now. We are looking for one person to rent the last room available. Strictly 1 person per room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Crestmoor
8332 Shelter Creek Ln.
8332 Shelter Creek Lane, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$1,875
490 sqft
Fantastic Condo! Move-in Ready! - ADDRESS: 8332 SHELTER CREEK LN., SAN BRUNO, CA 94066 This unit is being shown BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Please email to schedule a private viewing. (Please view the map in the photos for the meeting location.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
405 Piccadilly Pl. #30
405 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
540 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Peaceful 1-Bedroom Top Floor Corner Unit at Peninsula Place - Address: 405 Piccadilly Place #30, San Bruno, CA 94066 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Monday, July 13th @ 5:30pm-6:15pm. Or, please send an email to rental@boardwalkrents.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Central Brisbane
301 Humboldt Road
301 Humboldt Road, Brisbane, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Newly Renovated Furnished 1bd/1ba with Private Sun Deck and All Utilities Included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sunshine Gardens
1055 Grand Avenue
1055 Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
700 sqft
2 bedroom apartment now available. Spacious living room, open kitchen with dinning room. First floor unit. 1 Car garage parking. Washer/Dryer Hook up only. Quiet neighborhood. Easy access to many amenities. Terms: -Available now. -Rent: $2,495/mo.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sunshine Gardens
1051 Grand Avenue
1051 Grand Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
850 sqft
APPLICATION: https://rpmca019.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=52beee22-9bb0-4bf9-a6ef-4104483bc7a9&source=Website SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://homes.rently.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
144 Westmoor Ave Studio
144 Westmoor Avenue, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Remodeled Studio Kitchen Laundry - Property Id: 291781 Fully Furnished & Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO · Completely move-in ready · Very safe area · 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach · Modern & bright · Open

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
822 Steve Courter Way
822 Steve Courter Way, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Master bedroom for rent - Property Id: 13579 *One master bedroom with private bathroom, walk-in closet, **Priced for Single occupancy, $1850 per month for rent. Not a normal rental- inquire for more information. Absolutely No subletting allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Terrace
259 Otsego Avenue
259 Otsego Avenue, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$1,500
Street level remodeled studio, with updated wet bar. A block away from Ocean Ave, easy access to public transit, and freeway.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Crocker
1019 San Gabriel Circle #538
1019 San Gabriel Circle, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
690 sqft
Spacious Top Floor 1-Bedroom Condo near Crocker - ADDRESS: 1019 San Gabriel Circle #538, Daly City, CA 94014 MOVE-IN SPECIAL: First two weeks of rent FREE!! Spacious top floor 1 bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Westlake
98 Castlemont Ave
98 Castlemont Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,499
350 sqft
Private studio near Westlake center FREE PARKING Available 08/17/20 This studio is newly remodeled, and has brand new furnishings! Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is walking distance from Starbucks, Safeway, and other stores that

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
21 Crestwood Drive
21 Crestwood Drive, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,400
450 sqft
Hello, Welcome to my little corner of the world. I am an oceanographer and my job takes me often to different parts of the world and that gives me the opportunity to share my place with visitors.

July 2020 Pacifica Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pacifica Rent Report. Pacifica rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pacifica rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Pacifica Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pacifica Rent Report. Pacifica rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pacifica rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pacifica rent trends were flat over the past month

Pacifica rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pacifica stand at $3,048 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,829 for a two-bedroom. Pacifica's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Pacifica throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have fallen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pacifica

    Rent growth in Pacifica has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pacifica is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Pacifica's median two-bedroom rent of $3,829 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pacifica remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pacifica than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Pacifica is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

