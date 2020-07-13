Apartment List
454 Apartments for rent in Pacifica, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pacifica apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
9 Units Available
East Sharp Park
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,489
968 sqft
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
9 Units Available
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,729
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,093
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
22 Units Available
Fairmont
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,715
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
9 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,455
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,580
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,046
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
3 Units Available
West Sharp Park
Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
804 sqft
Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, Cypress Pointe offers a fabulous oceanside living experience steps from the Pacific Ocean.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
3 Units Available
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,690
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Sharp Park
43 Montecito Avenue
43 Montecito Avenue, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious remodeled apartment. Steps away from Pacifica Pier. 43 Montecito Avenue has a Walk Score of 78 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
504 Monterey Rd. Unit G
504 Monterey Rd, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1050 sqft
Ocean View Condo Ready For Move-in! - ADDRESS: 504 Monterey Rd Unit G, Pacifica, CA 94044 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Sunday, June 12th @ 3:00pm-4:00pm --AMENITIES-- - Two Story, Ocean View Condo w/ Balcony - 2-bed/1.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
262 Sunshine Dr
262 Sunshine Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,690
2000 sqft
Huge Furnished 5BR Home Perfect for Work and Play - Property Id: 289004 NEW! 2000+ sq ft Single Family Home In A+ Location • Very safe, quiet area • 10min to SF & Transit • 8min walk to dining, Starbucks & groceries • 5?Host • Perfect for business

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,750
2450 sqft
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
416 Manor Drive
416 Manor Drive, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
920 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Westview-Pacific Highlands
443 Gateway Drive - 106
443 Gateway Drive, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 Gateway Drive - 106 in Pacifica. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Pacifica
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
$
29 Units Available
Serramonte
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,550
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Serramonte
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,015
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
St. Francis Heights
Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,545
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
882 sqft
Luxurious units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, internet access, and elevator. Located just minutes to the Pacific Ocean and off of Highway-1.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
328 Barbara Lane
328 Barbara Lane, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Spacious 3BD/2.5B House - Enjoy the spectacular views from the balcony of this town home in Daly City! This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property with wood laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
3340 Geoffrey Dr House
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,990
1400 sqft
Furnished Luxury Bay View Home?Sun Deck?Pets OK - Property Id: 291735 Fully Furnished, 100% Remodeled Luxury Home • Completely move-in ready • Very safe, quiet San Bruno neighborhood • Sun deck with stunning Bay Views • Gourmet kitchen with

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1680 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rollingwood
2901 Rollingwood Dr Unit House
2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,590
1300 sqft
Modern Furnished Hilltop Home Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 291139 Fully Furnished Home in San Bruno Hills • Bright, spacious 3BR/2BA home • Very safe, quiet area • Open design with large kitchen, dining area, living room • Queen memory foam beds

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westborough
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201
2220 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 Available 07/23/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - Spacious, Modern 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/Pkg in Westborough - * For rent www.Epicrea.com * For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
St. Francis Heights
244 Del Prado Dr
244 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,450
1750 sqft
244 Del Prado Dr is a house in Daly City, CA 94015. This 1,750 square foot house sits on a 3,630 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Serramonte
391 Mandarin Way
391 Mandarin Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,300
717 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Come home to your own retreat in this beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom corner unit in the desirable gated community of Crown Colony.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Costal
138 Northridge Dr
138 Northridge Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
Daly City 3Bed/1Ba Unit With Expansive Water View - Wow check out this view! Welcome home to this 3 Bed 1 Bath Unit with stunning water view of the Pacific Ocean.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pacifica, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pacifica apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

