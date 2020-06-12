222 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pacifica, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,819
1400 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
262 Sunshine Dr
262 Sunshine Drive, Pacifica, CA
Available 06/29/20 Big Group Heaven Perfect for Work and Play - Property Id: 289004 NEW! 2000+ sq ft Home In A+ Location Very safe, quiet area 10min to SF & Transit 8min walk to dining, Starbucks & groceries 5?Host Perfect for business group or 2-3

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmont West
1 Unit Available
319 Forest Park
319 Forest Park Court, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Location. Location newly remodel homeSpacious - Property Id: 4748 3BR / 2Ba available now LOCATION LOCATION house?w/d hookups?attached garage? Newly Remodeled Fairmont area home in Pacifica.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pedro Point-Shelter Cove
1 Unit Available
252 Stanley Ave.
252 Stanley Avenue, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1935 sqft
Pedro Point panoramic ocean views - Property Id: 274305 Beautiful near beach cottage. 5 minute walk to Linda Mar Beach; surfing, paddle boarding, beach walks, whale watching.

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor
1 Unit Available
103 McKinney Ave
103 Mckinney Avenue, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,899
1400 sqft
This beach home is newly updated with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor
1 Unit Available
425 Bally Way
425 Bally Way, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1801 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
524 Inverness Dr
524 Inverness Drive, Pacifica, CA
BUILT in 2019. New, charming, beautiful, quiet, safe, and comfortable 5 bedroom/3 bathroom house (2400+ sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Westview-Pacific Highlands
1 Unit Available
486 Andover Drive
486 Andover Drive, Pacifica, CA
-Well maintained Single family house with 5 bedrooms 2 baths: 3 bedroom+1 bathroom on second floor. 2 bed+1 bathroom on first floor. -Brand new stainless steel appliances that includes French door refrigerator, gas range, dish washer.
Results within 1 mile of Pacifica

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Costal
1 Unit Available
187 Longview Dr
187 Longview Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available 08/01/20 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano School - Property Id: 145740 Amazing Location near Franklin Delano Roosevelt Elementary School: available on August 1.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home Extremely safe, quiet area 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach Walk to restaurants and cafes Bright, open design:

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Serramonte
1 Unit Available
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2206 Wexford Avenue
2206 Wexford Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
Just Updated! 4 BED & 2.5 BATH Single Family Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling direct (650) 830-1415 or you can also email us by responding to this ad.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
339 El Dorado Drive - Main
339 El Dorado Drive, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1320 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6UqEc8Fmzzp - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.

1 of 36

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
83 Southdale Avenue
83 Southdale Avenue, Daly City, CA
Great Daly City Family Home | 83 Southdale Ave, DC - Spacious home in great Daly City neighborhood, location, condition and affordable 4BR. Easy access to shops, transportation, schools, parks and freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Pacifica
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,821
1404 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Mills Estates
22 Units Available
Skyline Terrace
3133 Frontera Way, Burlingame, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,960
1614 sqft
Mid-rise community near I-280. Fantastic upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Floor-to-ceiling windows and gourmet kitchens included. A gym, hot tub, pool and grill area available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,579
1345 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
199 Taylor Blvd.
199 Taylor Boulevard, Millbrae, CA
Available 06/13/20 Fabulous 4br/2ba House at $4,200 - Property Id: 299147 Astounding custom-built 2,470 square-foot house, located in the sought-after public transit hub of Millbrae in an excellent school district.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
1255 Millbrae Ave, Millbrae, CA, 94030
1255 Millbrae Avenue, Millbrae, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor Village
1 Unit Available
815 87th St Unit A
815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pretty and spacious, fully-furnished, 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home property rental in Daly City, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Daly City.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern Hills
1 Unit Available
153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2
153 Alta Vista Way, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ingleside
1 Unit Available
554 Bright Street
554 Bright Street, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1400 sqft
CHARMING 3bd/1ba Single Family Home with Great Views! - PROPERTY FEATURES: -3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom -Bonus room great for home-office, additional bedroom or playroom -Wood burning fireplace in the family room -Galley kitchen with freestanding

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Bruno Park
1 Unit Available
433 Mastick Ave #A, San Bruno, CA, US, 94066
433 Mastick Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,399
1050 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec97e97489f096adab7c5e5 This is a fully furnished unit on the first floor of a house located in downtown San Bruno.

June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report. Pacifica rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pacifica rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report. Pacifica rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pacifica rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pacifica rents declined significantly over the past month

Pacifica rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pacifica stand at $3,051 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,833 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Pacifica's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pacifica, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pacifica

    As rents have increased slightly in Pacifica, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pacifica is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Pacifica's median two-bedroom rent of $3,833 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Pacifica.
    • While Pacifica's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pacifica than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Pacifica is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

