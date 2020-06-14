Apartment List
/
CA
/
pacifica
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

117 Furnished Apartments for rent in Pacifica, CA

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Fairmont
16 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,717
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
West Sharp Park
1 Unit Available
Seapointe
77 Paloma Avenue, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
810 sqft
Located in Pacifica, a beautiful Bay Area beach community, SeaPointe provides you with all the modern day conveniences you need set among the natural backdrop you desire.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor
1 Unit Available
103 McKinney Ave
103 Mckinney Avenue, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,899
1400 sqft
This beach home is newly updated with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor
1 Unit Available
425 Bally Way
425 Bally Way, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1801 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Pacifica

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1700 sqft
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home Extremely safe, quiet area 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach Walk to restaurants and cafes Bright, open design:

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rollingwood
1 Unit Available
2901 Rollingwood Drive Studio
2901 Rollingwood Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
450 sqft
Unit Rear Unit Available 09/30/20 Fully Furnished Quiet Junior 1BR Large Yard PetsOK - Property Id: 277199 Private, secluded junior 1-Bedroom Suite convenient to San Francisco and Silicon Valley Sunny eat-in Kitchen and large separate Bedroom 100%

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292 Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite Extremely safe.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
450 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/05/20 Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499 Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO Very safe area 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO
Results within 5 miles of Pacifica
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,446
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
431 Richmond Drive 1
431 Richmond Dr, Millbrae, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1500 sqft
Unit 1 Available 06/22/20 Huge Furnished Sunny Apt ?? of Town Garage Pets OK - Property Id: 276311 Fully Furnished Sunny and spacious 3-Bedroom Apartment in Heart of Downtown Millbrae Completely move-in ready Extremely safe & convenient area 1500

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1375 Niles Avenue
1375 Niles Avenue, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1850 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30,2020.

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Original Daly City
3 Units Available
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown South San Francisco
1 Unit Available
218 8th Ln
218 8th Lane, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$26,000
700 sqft
2BD/2BA unit in SSF downtown biotech area - Property Id: 247094 This 2BD/2BA private ground level unit have private entrance come with one parking space. Free shuttle to Bart and train station. 15mins walk to the Caltrain.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
300 Courtland Dr # 4-2
300 Courtland Dr, San Bruno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! Being the topmost house on the hill, your experience at our home will be very peaceful. This beautiful, newly remodeled home in San Bruno is the perfect Bay Area getaway.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood Park
1 Unit Available
592 Wildwood Way
592 Wildwood Way, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
RENTED!! Beautiful Top Floor Furnished Flat in the Westwood Park Neighborhood ~ End of a Cul-De-Sac. Parking Included. - Excellent location! Enjoy the Best of Both Worlds.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Merced Manor
1 Unit Available
2920 24th Avenue
2920 24th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
2190 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Excelsior
1 Unit Available
708 Moscow Street
708 Moscow Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
1525 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Brisbane
1 Unit Available
301 Humboldt Road
301 Humboldt Road, Brisbane, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
Newly Renovated Furnished 1bd/1ba with Private Sun Deck and All Utilities Included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
98 Castlemont Ave
98 Castlemont Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,499
350 sqft
This studio is newly remodeled, and has brand new furnishings! Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is walking distance from Starbucks, Safeway, and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner at the

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston-Serra
1 Unit Available
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12
1488 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Millbrae
1 Unit Available
309 Barcelona Dr
309 Barcelona Drive, Millbrae, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Private room share BA w/one person - Property Id: 211573 Cozy room is in a Prime Location next to the Bart and Cal train station. Easy access to SFO, downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor Village
1 Unit Available
815 87th St Unit A
815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pretty and spacious, fully-furnished, 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home property rental in Daly City, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Daly City.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern Hills
1 Unit Available
153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2
153 Alta Vista Way, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crestmoor
1 Unit Available
2380 Bennington Dr
2380 Bennington Drive, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,690
450 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Furnished Bay View Studio A/C Sun Deck Parking W/D - Property Id: 291743 Fully Furnished Private Retreat between SF & Silicon Valley Completely move-in ready Extremely safe area Bright, fully remodeled top-floor Studio Big sun

June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report. Pacifica rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pacifica rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pacifica Rent Report. Pacifica rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pacifica rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pacifica rents declined significantly over the past month

Pacifica rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pacifica stand at $3,051 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,833 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Pacifica's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pacifica, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Francisco metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pacifica

    As rents have increased slightly in Pacifica, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pacifica is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Pacifica's median two-bedroom rent of $3,833 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Pacifica.
    • While Pacifica's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Denver saw a decrease of 0.4%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pacifica than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Pacifica is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Pacifica 1 BedroomsPacifica 2 BedroomsPacifica 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPacifica 3 BedroomsPacifica Accessible ApartmentsPacifica Apartments under $1,800Pacifica Apartments under $2,200
    Pacifica Apartments under $2,500Pacifica Apartments under $2,800Pacifica Apartments with BalconyPacifica Apartments with GaragePacifica Apartments with GymPacifica Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPacifica Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Pacifica Apartments with ParkingPacifica Apartments with PoolPacifica Apartments with Washer-DryerPacifica Dog Friendly ApartmentsPacifica Furnished ApartmentsPacifica Pet Friendly PlacesPacifica Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
    Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CAPetaluma, CARohnert Park, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CA
    Antioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CALos Gatos, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    East Fairway Park Vallemar Rockaway

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
    University of California-San Francisco