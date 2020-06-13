291 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pacifica, CA
Pacifica got its name from a contest held in 1957! The winning name faced down stiff competition from the alternative "Coastside" to win its place in history.
Pacifica is a California city in San Mateo County, right on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. It’s set in a highly desirable location between the bustling city of San Francisco and the beautiful and serene Half Moon Bay. Its a place people love to go for surf and sand, and it draws in many visitors each year who take in the coast's gorgeous ocean, valleys and mountains.Rich in history, beauty and community spirit, Pacifica has something for everyone! Aside from the beauty of the scenic coastal town, Pacifica is filled with an abundance of exciting neighborhoods, delicious food, rich culture, and eclectic festivals.
Finding an apartment in Pacifica that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.