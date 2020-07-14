All apartments in Pacifica
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Seacliff Apartments

300 Palmetto Ave · (650) 525-2642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA 94044
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 017 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 166 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,619

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,048

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 162 · Avail. Jul 29

$3,056

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$3,098

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seacliff Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
guest parking
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan. Enjoy cooking in kitchens updated with granite counters, designer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Private patios and balconies featured in select homes are perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. Take advantage of our amazing beachside location and lounge poolside on our large sundeck or cool off with a dip in the sparkling swimming pool. Stay in shape with a workout in our cardio and strength center, take a walk around our landscaped courtyards, or head down to the beach just steps from your home. Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, your home at Seacliff offers a front row seat to some of the best sunsets youll ever see. And living beachside means youre close to everything that makes this part of the world magical picnic on Pacifica State Beach or fish at the Municipal Pier. Mori Point and Milagra Ridge offer hiking and biking close to the bluffs of the ocean. Enjoy funky dining at The Surf Spot, head to Nicks Rockaway, or spend some time at Moonraker for upscale eats and oceanside dining. Our easy access to 280 and 101 means you are minutes away from everywhere you need and want to be throughout the Bay Area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600
limit: 1
rent: $60
restrictions: Breed restrictions/35 lbs. max
Parking Details: Parking included with rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seacliff Apartments have any available units?
Seacliff Apartments has 12 units available starting at $2,580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does Seacliff Apartments have?
Some of Seacliff Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seacliff Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Seacliff Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seacliff Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Seacliff Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Seacliff Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Seacliff Apartments offers parking.
Does Seacliff Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Seacliff Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Seacliff Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Seacliff Apartments has a pool.
Does Seacliff Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Seacliff Apartments has accessible units.
Does Seacliff Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seacliff Apartments has units with dishwashers.
