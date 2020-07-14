Seacliff Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill carport e-payments guest parking package receiving sauna smoke-free community

A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan. Enjoy cooking in kitchens updated with granite counters, designer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Private patios and balconies featured in select homes are perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. Take advantage of our amazing beachside location and lounge poolside on our large sundeck or cool off with a dip in the sparkling swimming pool. Stay in shape with a workout in our cardio and strength center, take a walk around our landscaped courtyards, or head down to the beach just steps from your home. Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, your home at Seacliff offers a front row seat to some of the best sunsets youll ever see. And living beachside means youre close to everything that makes this part of the world magical picnic on Pacifica State Beach or fish at the Municipal Pier. Mori Point and Milagra Ridge offer hiking and biking close to the bluffs of the ocean. Enjoy funky dining at The Surf Spot, head to Nicks Rockaway, or spend some time at Moonraker for upscale eats and oceanside dining. Our easy access to 280 and 101 means you are minutes away from everywhere you need and want to be throughout the Bay Area.