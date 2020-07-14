All apartments in Pacifica
Seapointe

77 Paloma Avenue · (650) 666-0837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Paloma Avenue, Pacifica, CA 94044
West Sharp Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seapointe.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Located in Pacifica, a beautiful Bay Area beach community, SeaPointe provides you with all the modern day conveniences you need set among the natural backdrop you desire. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans provide beautifully appointed kitchens and baths, large walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies with breathtaking ocean views. Breathe in the crisp ocean air, relax during a long walk on the beach, or gaze at the orange light gleaming from the setting sun all waiting for you, here at SeaPointe Apartments. Call today to learn about our Specials and schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. We offer covered parking for each apartment home. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seapointe have any available units?
Seapointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pacifica, CA.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does Seapointe have?
Some of Seapointe's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seapointe currently offering any rent specials?
Seapointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seapointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Seapointe is pet friendly.
Does Seapointe offer parking?
Yes, Seapointe offers parking.
Does Seapointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Seapointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Seapointe have a pool?
Yes, Seapointe has a pool.
Does Seapointe have accessible units?
No, Seapointe does not have accessible units.
Does Seapointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seapointe has units with dishwashers.
