west sharp park
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:43 PM
490 Apartments for rent in West Sharp Park, Pacifica, CA
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
1 Unit Available
Seapointe
77 Paloma Avenue, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,254
810 sqft
Located in Pacifica, a beautiful Bay Area beach community, SeaPointe provides you with all the modern day conveniences you need set among the natural backdrop you desire.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
2 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
804 sqft
Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, Cypress Pointe offers a fabulous oceanside living experience steps from the Pacific Ocean.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
43 Montecito Avenue
43 Montecito Avenue, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious remodeled apartment. Steps away from Pacifica Pier. 43 Montecito Avenue has a Walk Score of 78 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1922 Palmetto Ave
1922 Palmetto Avenue, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$4,455
1485 sqft
Front Retail Property For Lease Total Space Available:1,485 SF Rental Rate:$3.00/SF/Month = $4,455.00 Property Type: Retail Property Sub-type:Street RetailBuilding Size:1,485 SFLot Size:3,740 - Last Business was a childcare.
Results within 1 mile of West Sharp Park
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
15 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,519
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,907
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 06:19 PM
$
8 Units Available
Oceanaire Apartment Homes
100 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,455
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,785
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,480
866 sqft
Excellent apartments near the beaches. Spacious units feature granite countertops, slate entryway and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include fitness center, heated spa, covered parking and ocean-view decks.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 21 at 01:50 PM
12 Units Available
Horizons West Apartments
365 Talbot Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,455
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,279
968 sqft
Close to Pacifica Municipal Pier. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with open layouts and private outdoor living spaces. Fitness center, laundry room and recycling facilities on the premises. Additional storage and garage parking available.
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
416 Manor Drive
416 Manor Drive, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,300
920 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
494 Lewis Lane
494 Lewis Lane, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
850 sqft
Freshly updated 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in Pacifica. In Unit Laundry. Off-street dedicated parking and additional garage space for storage. Large recently updated kitchen with Gas Range and Dishwasher. Granite countertops and tile flooring.
Results within 5 miles of West Sharp Park
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
13 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,919
1138 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
30 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,475
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,019
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
11 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,729
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,093
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
5 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,710
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,065
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
$
19 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,510
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,276
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 22 at 07:42 PM
$
9 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,583
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
19 Units Available
eaves Pacifica
265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
884 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cabrillo Highway. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Green community with swimming pool and garage parking. Roommate matching service available.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
31 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,815
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
11 Units Available
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,415
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
943 sqft
Near I-280 with lots of natural light. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Big closets. One- and two-bedroom floor plans available. Green community with pool, indoor spa, and barbecue area. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Club View
849 W Orange Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,269
980 sqft
Located near public transportation, I-101 and I-280, as well as shops and restaurants. Units have fireplace, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community features 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and parking.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
$
33 Units Available
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,100
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,548
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
884 sqft
Relaxing community with studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated with steel appliances, new cabinets and fixtures. Community features a heated pool, two hot tubs and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,050
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5102 Shelter Creek Lane Bldg #5
5102 Shelter Creek Ln, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
725 sqft
Lovely shelter creek unit - This condo at shelter creek has wood laminate flooring throughout, a large private deck and full appliances. Water and garbage are included in rent along with one parking space and one external storage in the building.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1720 Crestwood Rd
1720 Crestwood Dr, San Bruno, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,790
1300 sqft
Available 08/23/20 Fully Furnished Modern Home Fireplace Yard Pets OK - Property Id: 278477 Fully Furnished Modern 5? Home with Fireplace and Parking • Completely move-in ready • Extremely safe, quiet neighborhood • Spacious, open concept
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1700 sqft
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home • Extremely safe, quiet area • 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach • Walk to restaurants and cafes • Bright, open
