391 Apartments for rent in Pacifica, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pacifica renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
West Edgemar-Pacific Manor
10 Units Available
Seacliff Apartments
300 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,718
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
850 sqft
A Beachside Escape. This coastal community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with modern touches in every room. Our open plan apartments are perfect for entertaining with a separate dining area with ceiling fan.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
10 Units Available
Pacifica Park Apartments
670 Hickey Blvd, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
955 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community near BART with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dishwasher. Community is smoke-free and amenities include on-site laundry, coffee bar and car port. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway
6 Units Available
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments
380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA
Studio
$2,503
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1119 sqft
Just 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and SFO Airport, this apartment community features a fitness area with yoga room, covered parking and coffee lounge. Apartments have designer finishes and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
West Sharp Park
3 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
2580 Francisco Boulevard, Pacifica, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
804 sqft
Located in the coastal community of Pacifica, Cypress Pointe offers a fabulous oceanside living experience steps from the Pacific Ocean.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
West Sharp Park
1 Unit Available
Seapointe
77 Paloma Avenue, Pacifica, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
810 sqft
Located in Pacifica, a beautiful Bay Area beach community, SeaPointe provides you with all the modern day conveniences you need set among the natural backdrop you desire.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pedro Point-Shelter Cove
1 Unit Available
252 Stanley Ave.
252 Stanley Avenue, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1935 sqft
Pedro Point panoramic ocean views - Property Id: 274305 Beautiful near beach cottage. 5 minute walk to Linda Mar Beach; surfing, paddle boarding, beach walks, whale watching.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor
1 Unit Available
425 Bally Way
425 Bally Way, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1801 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairmont West
1 Unit Available
319 Forest Park
319 Forest Park Court, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Location. Location newly remodel homeSpacious - Property Id: 4748 3BR / 2Ba available now LOCATION LOCATION house?w/d hookups?attached garage? Newly Remodeled Fairmont area home in Pacifica.
Results within 1 mile of Pacifica
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Serramonte
27 Units Available
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd, Daly City, CA
Studio
$1,995
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
792 sqft
Hilltop apartment community on park-like grounds convenient to I-280 and public transit. Property offers a heated swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and three laundry rooms.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Serramonte
1 Unit Available
79 Canterbury Ave
79 Canterbury Avenue, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1680 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4BR/2BA Single-Family Home with 4-Parking Is Available For Rent - Newly remodeled 4 BR/2 BA single-family home is available for rent in Serramonte neighborhood of Daly city.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2206 Wexford Avenue
2206 Wexford Avenue, South San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,450
1670 sqft
Just Updated! 4 BED & 2.5 BATH Single Family Home - If you would like to schedule an appointment to see this property you may contact our property manager, John Rice, by calling direct (650) 830-1415 or you can also email us by responding to this ad.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292 Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite Extremely safe.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
339 El Dorado Drive - Main
339 El Dorado Drive, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1320 sqft
VIRTUAL SHOWINGS: Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour. - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6UqEc8Fmzzp - Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Westborough
1 Unit Available
2210 Gellert Boulevard
2210 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in newer condo complex built in 2006. Conveniently located off of Westborough exit off hwy 280 on the Westside. Open kitchen, hardwood floors, master bedroom suite with walk in closet and large tub.
Results within 5 miles of Pacifica
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Sunshine Gardens
22 Units Available
South City Station
101 MC Lellan Dr, South San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,690
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1169 sqft
Near South San Francisco Station and San Bruno Mountain Park. Apartments feature eco-friendly carpets, oversized windows, and Juliet balconies. Tenants have access to a clubhouse, spa, and 24-hour fitness center. Elevator, bike storage, 24-hr gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Colma
5 Units Available
La Terrazza
7800 El Camino Real, Colma, CA
Studio
$2,317
307 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,655
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,577
1156 sqft
Located close to US-280, 380 and 10. Minutes away from SFSU and nearby shopping. Spacious apartments with a variety of floor plans, washer and dryer in unit, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Hillside
3 Units Available
88 Hillside
6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale style and incredible views star in one- to three-bedroom flats and townhouses. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and walk-in closets. Extremely walkable community with nearby shopping, entertainment and easy access to I-280.
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Crestmoor
12 Units Available
Acappella
1001 National Ave, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,989
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
1118 sqft
Located in The Crossing, this development is convenient and pet-friendly. Amenities include trash compactors, on-site storage units, accent walls, window coverings, linen closets, dens and vinyl flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
The Crossings
24 Units Available
Avalon San Bruno
1099 Admiral Ct, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,024
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,434
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, trash valet and more. Walking distance to BART and Caltrain stations.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,446
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown South San Francisco
32 Units Available
Cadence
400 Cypress Ave, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,073
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,763
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,197
1321 sqft
Cadence is an exciting new pet-friendly apartment community with an iconic rooftop lounge, elevated courtyards, state-of-the-art fitness center, expansive club room, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Crestmoor
29 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
890 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Parkmerced
21 Units Available
Parkmerced
3711 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,866
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,430
906 sqft
Community features 150 acres of lawns, tree-lined streets and gardens. Close to Fort Funston, the Muni M-Line and downtown San Francisco. Apartments feature stainless steel, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
San Bruno Park
20 Units Available
Aperture
400 San Mateo Ave, San Bruno, CA
Studio
$2,752
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,044
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1013 sqft
Aperture, a sensational new apartment community in San Bruno on the San Francisco Peninsula, offers contemporary urban 1-, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for rent.
City Guide for Pacifica, CA

Pacifica got its name from a contest held in 1957! The winning name faced down stiff competition from the alternative "Coastside" to win its place in history.

Pacifica is a California city in San Mateo County, right on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. It’s set in a highly desirable location between the bustling city of San Francisco and the beautiful and serene Half Moon Bay. Its a place people love to go for surf and sand, and it draws in many visitors each year who take in the coast's gorgeous ocean, valleys and mountains.Rich in history, beauty and community spirit, Pacifica has something for everyone! Aside from the beauty of the scenic coastal town, Pacifica is filled with an abundance of exciting neighborhoods, delicious food, rich culture, and eclectic festivals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pacifica? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pacifica, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pacifica renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

