391 Apartments for rent in Pacifica, CA with hardwood floors
Pacifica got its name from a contest held in 1957! The winning name faced down stiff competition from the alternative "Coastside" to win its place in history.
Pacifica is a California city in San Mateo County, right on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. It’s set in a highly desirable location between the bustling city of San Francisco and the beautiful and serene Half Moon Bay. Its a place people love to go for surf and sand, and it draws in many visitors each year who take in the coast's gorgeous ocean, valleys and mountains.Rich in history, beauty and community spirit, Pacifica has something for everyone! Aside from the beauty of the scenic coastal town, Pacifica is filled with an abundance of exciting neighborhoods, delicious food, rich culture, and eclectic festivals.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pacifica renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.