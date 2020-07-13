Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool internet access dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport green community guest parking hot tub lobby package receiving roommate matching

eaves Pacifica offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with well equipped kitchens, spacious walk in closets, and on site storage. This comfortable community includes a fitness center, swimming pool, free WiFi in common areas, and on site laundry facilities. Located in Pacifica, CA, eaves Pacifica is near shopping, restaurants, golf courses, and the beach with easy access to public transportation.