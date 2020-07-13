All apartments in Pacifica
eaves Pacifica

265 Gateway Dr · (424) 348-4136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265 Gateway Dr, Pacifica, CA 94044
Fairmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 312-233 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,717

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 312-232 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 340-107 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300-144 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 275-257 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 281-253 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,980

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Pacifica.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
green community
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
roommate matching
eaves Pacifica offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with well equipped kitchens, spacious walk in closets, and on site storage. This comfortable community includes a fitness center, swimming pool, free WiFi in common areas, and on site laundry facilities. Located in Pacifica, CA, eaves Pacifica is near shopping, restaurants, golf courses, and the beach with easy access to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Carport: 1 space per unit, Additional Parking: $60/month; Attached Garage; Street Parking.
Storage Details: Patio/ Balcony: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves Pacifica have any available units?
eaves Pacifica has 22 units available starting at $2,717 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does eaves Pacifica have?
Some of eaves Pacifica's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Pacifica currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Pacifica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Pacifica pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Pacifica is pet friendly.
Does eaves Pacifica offer parking?
Yes, eaves Pacifica offers parking.
Does eaves Pacifica have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves Pacifica offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Pacifica have a pool?
Yes, eaves Pacifica has a pool.
Does eaves Pacifica have accessible units?
No, eaves Pacifica does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Pacifica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Pacifica has units with dishwashers.
