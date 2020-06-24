All apartments in Pacifica
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
380 Esplanade Ave · (650) 560-7424
Location

380 Esplanade Ave, Pacifica, CA 94044
East Fairway Park-Vallemar-Rockaway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. Jul 30

$3,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. Jul 19

$3,815

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
carport
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments in Pacifica, CA 94044 are only 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and the San Francisco Airport. Smoke free, newly remodeled apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washers/dryers and wood floors. Apartments also have designer cabinets, wine/beverage chiller, new carpet, and private balconies. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Gated, pet friendly community has high tech fitness area with yoga/stretching room, coffee lounge with complimentary Wi Fi, on site recycling and covered parking. Located just 10 minutes from US 101 and only a short walk to Pacific Manor Shopping Center. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $75
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $35/month. Uncovered, assigned lot parking ranges from $35-$45 based on location. Garage lot, assigned: $105/month. Covered garage parking is available to residents. Covered lot, assigned: $80/month. One covered assigned carport parking spot per household.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments have any available units?
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pacifica, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pacifica Rent Report.
What amenities does The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments have?
Some of The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments offers parking.
Does The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments have a pool?
No, The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments has units with dishwashers.
