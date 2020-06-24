Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. The Bluffs at Pacifica Apartments in Pacifica, CA 94044 are only 10 minutes from downtown San Francisco and the San Francisco Airport. Smoke free, newly remodeled apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washers/dryers and wood floors. Apartments also have designer cabinets, wine/beverage chiller, new carpet, and private balconies. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Gated, pet friendly community has high tech fitness area with yoga/stretching room, coffee lounge with complimentary Wi Fi, on site recycling and covered parking. Located just 10 minutes from US 101 and only a short walk to Pacific Manor Shopping Center. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.